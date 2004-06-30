“Overall, the book is a highly recommendable addition to the library of anyone who has an interest in host-parasite interactions, especially in the area of poultry disease.” --Shayan Sharif, DVM, PhD, University of Guelph, Canada for THE CANADIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL (May 2006)

"This book is well suited for both pathologists and microbiologists who want to have a general overview of the complexities of Marek’s disease." --VETERINARY PATHOLOGY (2006)

"...On the whole, it is easy to read...Including both historical perspective and current findings, it provides a broad and comprehensive review of the subject area and the diversity of the chapters should provide something of interest to most readers. In addition to veterinary researchers, it would be suitable for undergraduate students, providing a condensed overview of the contribution of multiple disciplines on the understanding of a viral disease and problems faced in maintaining effective control measures." --MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (2005)