Marek's Disease
1st Edition
An Evolving Problem
Description
Marek’s disease is a form of cancer of poultry caused by an important herpesvirus (MDV). It continues to be a threat to poultry health and welfare and worldwide losses are estimated to be US$ 1 billion annually. Marek's Disease provides a timely review of the problems of Marek's disease with descriptions of the complex viral life cycle, how MDV targets different types of white blood cells, and details of the virus structure, its genes and proteins.
Key Features
- The multiplicity of factors contributing to susceptibility is explored in detail
- Vaccination - the problems arising from current vaccination strategies and how these can be improved and made sustainable in future
- The lessons learned in the control of MD over the past 30 years, and how we can use MD as a model for other animal and human diseases is discussed
Readership
Veterinary researchers, diagnosticians and epidemiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 30th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479187
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120883790
Reviews
“Overall, the book is a highly recommendable addition to the library of anyone who has an interest in host-parasite interactions, especially in the area of poultry disease.” --Shayan Sharif, DVM, PhD, University of Guelph, Canada for THE CANADIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL (May 2006)
"This book is well suited for both pathologists and microbiologists who want to have a general overview of the complexities of Marek’s disease." --VETERINARY PATHOLOGY (2006)
"...On the whole, it is easy to read...Including both historical perspective and current findings, it provides a broad and comprehensive review of the subject area and the diversity of the chapters should provide something of interest to most readers. In addition to veterinary researchers, it would be suitable for undergraduate students, providing a condensed overview of the contribution of multiple disciplines on the understanding of a viral disease and problems faced in maintaining effective control measures." --MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (2005)
About the Editors
Fred Davison Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Animal Health, Compton Laboratory, Compton, Newbury,UK
Venugopal Nair Editor
Dr K. J. Venugopal is heading the Quality, R&D and Agro project functions of AVT McCormick at Cochin, Kerala. This company is a joint venture of McCormick, the world leader in spices and herbs.
Affiliations and Expertise
AVT McCormick, India