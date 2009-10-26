Maraging Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696863, 9781845696931

Maraging Steels

1st Edition

Modelling of Microstructure, Properties and Applications

Authors: W Sha Z Guo
eBook ISBN: 9781845696931
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696863
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th October 2009
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Introduction to maraging steels; Microstructure of maraging steels; Mechanical properties of maraging steels; Thermodynamic calculations for quantifying the phase fraction and element partition in maraging systems and precipitation hardening steels; Quantification of phase transformation kinetics in maraging steels; Quantification of age hardening in maraging steels; Maraging steels and overageing; Precipitation hardening stainless steel; Applications of artificial neural network on modelling maraging steel properties.

Description

Maraging steels are high-strength steels combined with good toughness. They are used particularly in aerospace and tooling applications. Maraging refers to the ageing of martensite, a hard microstructure commonly found in steels.

Maraging steels: modelling of microstructure, properties and applications covers the following topics: Introduction to maraging steels; Microstructure of maraging steels; Mechanical properties of maraging steels; Thermodynamic calculations for quantifying the phase fraction and element partition in maraging systems and precipitation hardening steels; Quantification of phase transformation kinetics in maraging steels; Quantification of age hardening in maraging steels; Maraging steels and overageing; Precipitation hardening stainless steel; Applications of artificial neural network on modelling maraging steel properties.

With its distinguished authors, Maraging steels: modelling of microstructure, properties and applications is a standard reference for industry and researchers concerned with maraging steels and modelling as well as users of maraging steels in the aerospace and tooling sectors. The book includes both conventional maraging steels and precipitation hardened (PH) stainless steels.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of maraging steels including microstructure and mechanical properties
  • Reviews thermodynamic calculations for quantifying the phase fraction and element partition in maraging steels
  • Includes chapters on the quantification of phase transformation kinetics and age hardening in maraging steels

Readership

Industry and researchers concerned with maraging steels and modelling; Users of maraging steels in the aerospace and tooling sectors

This book is a good source of information and can be used as a standard reference for researchers in academia and industry., Materials World

About the Authors

W Sha

W Sha Author

Professor Wei Sha is Professor of Materials Science at The Queen’s University of Belfast, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials science; Metallurgy: Queen’s University Belfast

Z Guo Author

Dr Zhanli Guo is a Senior Materials Scientist at Sente Software, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sente Software, UK

