Maraging Steels
1st Edition
Modelling of Microstructure, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Description
Maraging steels are high-strength steels combined with good toughness. They are used particularly in aerospace and tooling applications. Maraging refers to the ageing of martensite, a hard microstructure commonly found in steels.
Maraging steels: modelling of microstructure, properties and applications covers the following topics: Introduction to maraging steels; Microstructure of maraging steels; Mechanical properties of maraging steels; Thermodynamic calculations for quantifying the phase fraction and element partition in maraging systems and precipitation hardening steels; Quantification of phase transformation kinetics in maraging steels; Quantification of age hardening in maraging steels; Maraging steels and overageing; Precipitation hardening stainless steel; Applications of artificial neural network on modelling maraging steel properties.
With its distinguished authors, Maraging steels: modelling of microstructure, properties and applications is a standard reference for industry and researchers concerned with maraging steels and modelling as well as users of maraging steels in the aerospace and tooling sectors. The book includes both conventional maraging steels and precipitation hardened (PH) stainless steels.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of maraging steels including microstructure and mechanical properties
- Reviews thermodynamic calculations for quantifying the phase fraction and element partition in maraging steels
- Includes chapters on the quantification of phase transformation kinetics and age hardening in maraging steels
Readership
Industry and researchers concerned with maraging steels and modelling; Users of maraging steels in the aerospace and tooling sectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 26th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696931
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696863
Reviews
This book is a good source of information and can be used as a standard reference for researchers in academia and industry., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
W Sha Author
Professor Wei Sha is Professor of Materials Science at The Queen’s University of Belfast, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials science; Metallurgy: Queen’s University Belfast
Z Guo Author
Dr Zhanli Guo is a Senior Materials Scientist at Sente Software, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sente Software, UK