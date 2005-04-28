Maple By Example

Getting Started Introduction to Maple Loading Packages Getting Help from Maple

Basic operations on Numbers, Expressions, and Functions: Numerical Calculations and Built-In Functions

Expressions and Functions: Elementary Algebra

Graphing Functions, Expressions, and Equations Solving Equations and Inequalities

Calculus Limits Differential Calculus Integral Calculus Series Multi-Variable Calculus

Introduction to Lists and Tables Lists and List Operations Manipulating Lists: More on op and map Mathematics of Finance Other Applications

Matrices and Vectors: Topics from Linear Algebra and Vector Calculus Nested Lists: Introduction to Matrices, Vectors and Matrix Operations Linear Systems of Equations Selected Topics from Linear Algebra Maxima and Minima Using Linear Programming Selected Topics from Vector Calculus

Applications Related to Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations Second-Order Linear Equations Higher-Order Linear Equations Systems of Equations Some Partial Differential Equations

Bibliography

Index