Maple By Example
3rd Edition
Description
Maple by Example, Third Edition, is a reference/text for beginning and experienced students, professional engineers, and other Maple users. This new edition has been updated to be compatible with the most recent release of the Maple software. Coverage includes built-in Maple commands used in courses and practices that involve calculus, linear algebra, business mathematics, ordinary and partial differential equations, numerical methods, graphics and more.
Key Features
- Updated coverage of Maple features and functions
- Backwards compatible for all versions
- New applications from a variety of fields, including biology, physics and engineering
- Expanded topics with many additional examples
Readership
Students and practitioners of mathematics, engineering, and statistics, from the most elementary to the most advanced levels
Table of Contents
Getting Started Introduction to Maple Loading Packages Getting Help from Maple
Basic operations on Numbers, Expressions, and Functions:
Numerical Calculations and Built-In
Functions
Expressions and Functions: Elementary Algebra
Graphing Functions, Expressions, and Equations Solving Equations and Inequalities
Calculus Limits Differential Calculus Integral Calculus Series Multi-Variable Calculus
Introduction to Lists and Tables Lists and List Operations Manipulating Lists: More on op and map Mathematics of Finance Other Applications
Matrices and Vectors: Topics from Linear Algebra and Vector Calculus Nested Lists: Introduction to Matrices, Vectors and Matrix Operations Linear Systems of Equations Selected Topics from Linear Algebra Maxima and Minima Using Linear Programming Selected Topics from Vector Calculus
Applications Related to Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations Second-Order Linear Equations Higher-Order Linear Equations Systems of Equations Some Partial Differential Equations
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 28th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496375
About the Author
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
James P. Braselton
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
Reviews
"The authors did a superb job. This is an excellent reference book on the use of Maple in sciences and engineering." - Kingshuk Majumdar, Berea College "The authors have done a magnificent job of enriching the repertoire of examples on which the book is built." - Fred Szabo, Concordia University