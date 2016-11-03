Map Librarianship
1st Edition
A Guide to Geoliteracy, Map and GIS Resources and Services
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Why Map Librarianship and Geoliteracy?
- Why Maps?
- Why Libraries and Librarians?
- Why This Book and These Co-authors?
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Maps and Librarians
- Abstract
- 1.1 Maps: Our Spatial Compass
- 1.2 What is Geography?
- 1.3 Historic Progression of Maps and Cartographers
- 1.4 What Are NeoGeography and NeoCartography?
- 1.5 Historic Progression of Map Librarianship
- 1.6 What Is NeoMap Librarianship?
- Chapter 2: Spatial Thinking and Geo-Literacy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Geo-Literacy: Location-Based Spatial Thinking
- 2.2 What Is a Map?
- 2.3 Reference and Thematic Maps
- 2.4 Mapping Data—Map Symbology Techniques
- 2.5 The Choropleth Map
- 2.6 The Dot Density Map
- 2.7 The Proportional Symbol Map
- 2.8 The Cartogram
- 2.9 Mapping Terrain
- 2.10 Mapping Data—Map Types
- 2.11 Aeronautical Charts
- 2.12 Atlas and Gazetteers
- 2.13 Bird’s-Eye View
- 2.14 Coal, Oil, and Natural Gas Investigation Maps
- 2.15 Geologic and Mining
- 2.16 Historic
- 2.17 National Parks
- 2.18 Nautical Charts
- 2.19 Physiographic
- 2.20 Planimetric
- 2.21 Political
- 2.22 Soil
- 2.23 Topographic
- 2.24 Globes and Raised-Relief Models
- 2.25 Aerial Photography
- 2.26 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Basic Map Concepts—The Science of Cartography
- Abstract
- 3.1 Scale and Resolution
- 3.2 Geodesy
- 3.3 Projections
- 3.4 North Defined
- 3.5 Legends
- 3.6 Grids and Graticules
- 3.7 Latitude and Longitude
- 3.8 Universal Transverse Mercator Coordinate System
- 3.9 State Plane Coordinate System
- 3.10 Public Land Survey System
- 3.11 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing
- Abstract
- 4.1 What is a Geographic Information System?
- 4.2 Layering the Data
- 4.3 What is Remote Sensing?
- 4.4 The Difference Between Vector and Raster Data
- 4.5 Sources of Raster Data
- 4.6 Web GIS as a Component of NeoGeography
- 4.7 Volunteered Geographic Information
- 4.8 The Role of GPS in VGI
- 4.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Terrain Mapping Meets Digital Data
- Abstract
- 5.1 Digitally Representing Terrain
- 5.2 Digital Raster Graphics
- 5.3 Digital Line Graphs
- 5.4 Digital Elevation Models
- 5.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Map and Geospatial Librarianship
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Academic Preparation and Continuing Education
- 6.3 History and Transitions in Map and Geospatial Librarianship
- 6.4 GeoWeb and Geospatial Librarianship
- 6.5 Historical Beginnings—ALA and MAGIRT
- 6.6 Core Competencies: ALA and MAGIRT
- 6.7 History of Academic Curriculum to Support Map Librarianship
- 6.8 Transitions in Academic Curriculum to Support Map Librarianship
- 6.9 Job Opportunities and Challenges in Map and Geospatial Librarianship
- 6.10 Map Library Work Space and Equipment
- 6.11 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Geospatial Resources and Instruction Services
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Navigating the Labyrinth—Legal Considerations
- 7.3 Navigating the Labyrinth—Where to Go to Get What?
- 7.4 Guide Through GIS and Remote Sensing Software
- 7.5 Guide to Finding Maps, Data, and Other Geospatial Resources
- 7.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Reference Desk
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Location Matters
- 8.3 Reference Librarian Duties
- 8.4 Types of Questions
- 8.5 Support Groups for Map Librarianship
- 8.6 Citing and Referencing Maps and Geospatial Data
- 8.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Collection Development
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Knowing Users and Use of Map and GIS Resources
- 9.3 Collection Development Policy
- 9.4 CDP Examples
- 9.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Cataloging and Classifying
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 A Brief History of Cataloging Maps
- 10.3 A Brief History of Classifying Maps
- 10.4 Classification Systems and Maps
- 10.5 Cataloging Cartographic Resources
- 10.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Promotion and Summary of Map and GIS Resources and Services
- Abstract
- 11.1 Information Challenges
- 11.2 Promotion of Library Resources
- 11.3 Geography Awareness Week, GIS Day, and Earth Science Week
- 11.4 Geocaching and GPS Activities
- 11.5 Conclusion
- 11.6 In Summary of Map Librarianship
- Appendix A
- University of Illinois Library School 1951
- LS 306 Readings: Introduction to Maps and Map Libraries
- LS 306 Readings: Cartobibliographic Aids
- LS 306 Readings: Physical Care, Classifying, Cataloging, and Rare Maps
- Appendix B
- Appendix C
- Index
Description
Map Librarianship identifies basic geoliteracy concepts and enhances reference and instruction skills by providing details on finding, downloading, delivering, and assessing maps, remotely sensed imagery, and other geospatial resources and services, primarily from trusted government sources. By offering descriptions of traditional maps, geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, and other geospatial technologies, the book provides a timely and practical guide for the map and geospatial librarian to blend confidence in traditional library skill sets.
Key Features
- Includes rarely discussed concepts of citing and referencing maps and geospatial data, fair use and copyright
- Creates an awareness and appreciation of existing print map collections, while building digital stewardship with surrogate map and aerial imagery collections
- Provides an introduction to the theory and applications of GIS, remote sensing, participatory neogeography and neocartography practices, and other geospatial technologies
- Includes a list of geospatial resources with descriptions and illustrations of commonly used map types and formats, online geospatial data sources, and an introduction to the most commonly used geospatial software packages available, on both desktop and mobile platforms
Readership
LIS instructors for Resources and Information Services focused on Map and GIS. Reference librarians in academic, public, and specialty libraries, instructional services librarians in academic and specialty libraries, government documents librarians and subject specialist librarians in academic, public, and specialty libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 3rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000458
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000212
About the Authors
Susan Aber Author
Dr. Susan W. Aber is the Director of the Science and Math Education Center and Peterson Planetarium at Emporia State University (ESU), Emporia, Kansas USA. She is a geologist, graduate gemologist, map librarian, and university teacher. She taught in the Earth Science Department at ESU and was Federal Depository Map Librarian. She has taught LIS courses via distance education at San José State University and North Carolina Central University. Her LIS dissertation focused on the information needs and information-seeking behaviors of geoscience educators in the academic community. Her research interests are in information use and user studies, amber fossil resin, as well as the scientific visualization of information using kite aerial photography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas, USA
Jeremy Aber Author
Dr. Jeremy W. Aber is an assistant professor of Geography at Middle Tennessee State University. He teaches GIS and elements of remote sensing and cartography at both the undergraduate and graduate levels involving the theory and applied practice of GIS, along with aesthetic components related to the cartographic process. With a B.F.A. in art and both M.A. and PhD in Geography, he has done work in the areas of GIS, cartography, geographic visualization techniques, small-format aerial photography, virtual geographies and video games, cognitive geography, and sense of place and place attachment.
Affiliations and Expertise
assistant professor of Geography at Middle Tennessee State University