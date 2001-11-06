Manufacturing Information and Data Systems
1st Edition
Analysis, Design and Practice
Description
Recent years have witnessed an increase in the use of information technology in manufacturing, so much so that it has rapidly permeated the organization at every level. Consequently, there is a growing need for those related to or interested in manufacturing to understand the nature of this technology and the way it can best be used to increase competitive advantage, hence the profit. This book is a contribution towards better understanding of information technology and information systems and their application in manufacturing.
The main feature of this book is that it addresses information systems and its application in manufacturing with a view to improving the competitive advantage. It offers fundamental understanding of information technology and underpinning principles, but also practical issues related to its implementation and operation. Additionally, the material is structured such that the reader is taken logically from basic principles to practical issues of information systems. Yet, chapters tend to be sufficiently independent making the text suitable for those with particular interest.
Readership
Students on engineering and management courses in manufacturing, information technology and information systems, but also in general engineering, as a part of a degree at graduate and postgraduate levels. Information technology engineers in industry and research, manufacturing engineers and managers in industry.
Table of Contents
Information Needs of Manufacturing; Information Technology and Information Systems; Manufacturing Information; MIDS Taxonomy; Conclusion; References
- Manufacturing Databases Database Systems; Database Models; Database Design; Database Normalization; General Database Management Issues; Applications of Relational Databases and Future Trends; Conclusion; References
- Manufacturing Resource Planning Systems Introduction; Materials Requirements Planning; Manufacturing Resources Planning System (MRP II); Conclusion; References
- Shop-Floor Data Collection Systems Introduction; Computerized SFDC; Bar Codes; Electronic Labels; Other Types of SFDC System; The People Factor; Conclusion; References
- Telecommunication Introduction; Telecommunications System; Types of Telecommunications Networks; Telecommunications For Competitive Advantage; Management Issues and Decisions; Conclusion; References
- Electronic Commerce Introduction; The Internet; Electronic Commerce; Conclusion; References
- Strategic Implications of MIDS Introduction; Concept of Strategic Information Systems; The Evolution of IS/IT; Use of Information Systems for Competitive Advantage; The Applications Portfolio; Critical Success Factors; Strategic Planning; Conclusion; References.
- Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 6th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781857180312
About the Author
Franjo Cecelja
Dr. Franjo Cecelja is a lecturer of Manufacturing Information Systems at Brunel University. He holds a Dipl. Eng. Degree in Digital Electronic from Zagreb University, Croatia, a MSc in digital control from Cranfield Institute of Technology and a PhD from Brunel University. He has authored three books on general engineering and computer systems and has also published more than seventy scientific papers on engineering and information systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Manufacturing Information Systems at Brunel University