Manufacturing Flexible Packaging
1st Edition
Materials, Machinery, and Techniques
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Background
- Reference
- 1. Basics of Web Processes
- Web Tension
- Web Winding
- Cross-Web Variation
- Web Dimensional Analysis
- 2. Rotogravure Printing
- Gravure Process
- Gravure Cylinders
- Halftone Image Reproduction
- Ink Metering
- Gravure Process Innovation
- Cylinder Cost and Cycle Time
- Reference
- 3. Flexographic Printing
- The Flexo Process
- Reference
- 4. Adhesive Lamination
- Adhesive Laminating Process
- Adhesive Lamination Strength
- Other Coating Processes
- Adhesive Laminating Innovation
- Reference
- 5. Extrusion Lamination and Coating
- Extrusion Laminating Process
- Extrusion Coating Process
- Extrusion Laminating Innovation
- References
- 6. Finishing and Slitting
- Communicating Slit Roll Requirements
- Slitting Options
- Rewind Options
- References
- 7. In-Line Processes
- Equipment Requirements
- Operational Considerations
- Success Criteria
- 8. OEE Effectiveness
- Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- Availability
- Performance
- Quality
- OEE Calculation
- References
- 9. Efficiency and Cost Accounting
- Efficiency
- Cost Accounting
- References
- 10. Basics of Control Systems
- Distributed Control Systems
- Data Inputs
- Process Feedback
- References
- 11. Rotogravure Presses
- Press Components
- 12. Flexographic Presses
- Press Components
- Reference
- 13. Adhesive Laminators
- Dry Bond Laminators
- Solventless Laminators
- Online Coating Measurement
- 14. Flexible Packaging Extrusion Coating/Laminating Line
- Line Configuration
- Gauge Measurement and Control
- 15. Slitters
- 16. Preventative Maintenance versus Available Production Time
- Availability
- Preventative Maintenance
- Calibration
- Actual Operating Time
- 17. Setup/Cleanup versus Scheduled Production Time
- Performance
- Setup and Cleanup
- Decreased Speeds and Minor Stoppages
- Increased Speeds
- 18. Saleable Product versus Product Produced
- Quality
- Reference
- 19. Paper
- Paper Dimensioning
- Paper Grades
- Paper Coatings
- Paper for Flexible Packaging
- References
- 20. Foil
- Production
- Converting
- Commercial Trends
- References
- 21. Unoriented Plastic Films
- Flexible Films
- General Film Property Effects
- References
- 22. Oriented Plastic Films
- Film Orientation
- Oriented Film Applications
- Special Oriented Film Effects
- References
- 23. Bulk Polyolefin Resins
- Polymer Structure
- Functional Description
- Value Provided
- Forms Used
- Reference
- 24. Specialty Sealant and Adhesive Resins and Additives
- Polymer Structure
- Additives
- Functional Advantages
- 25. Barrier Resins
- Barrier Kinetics
- Polyvinylidene Chloride
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Nylon
- Coextrusion
- References
- 26. Inks
- Ink Vehicles
- Ink Pigments
- Ink Curing
- Ink Selection
- References
- 27. Overprint Varnishes and Coatings
- Overprint Varnish
- Coating Integrity
- Vacuum Deposition
- Reference
- 28. Adhesives
- Polyurethane Adhesives
- Acrylic-Based Adhesives
- Energy-Cured Adhesives
- References
- 29. Primers
- Polyethylene Imide Primers
- Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Primers
- Other Primers
- Primer Selection
- Reference
- 30. Conditioning
- Standard Conditioning
- Special Conditioning
- References
- 31. Intrinsic Material Properties
- Standards
- Intrinsic Property Influences
- Case Study: Intrinsic Property Influences
- 32. Secondary Quality Characteristics
- Containment Integrity Characteristics
- Protection/Preservation Characteristics
- Transportation Integrity Characteristics
- Communication Integrity Characteristics
- Flexible Packaging Material Specifications
- References
- Index
Description
Efficiently and profitably delivering quality flexible packaging to the marketplace requires designing and manufacturing products that are both "fit-to-use" and "fit-to-make". The engineering function in a flexible packaging enterprise must attend to these dual design challenges.
Flexible Packaging discusses the basic processes used to manufacture flexible packaging products, including rotogravure printing, flexographic printing, adhesive lamination, extrusion lamination/coating; and finishing/slitting. These processes are then related to the machines used to practice them, emphasising the basics of machines’ control systems , and options to minimize wasted time and materials between production jobs.
Raw materials are also considered, including the three basic forms: Rollstock (paper, foil, plastic films); Resin; and Wets (inks, varnishes, primers). Guidance is provided on both material selection, and on adding value through enhancement or modification of the materials’ physical features.
A ‘measures’ section covers both primary material features – such as tensile, elongation, modulus and elastic and plastic regions – and secondary quality characteristics such as seal and bond strengths, coefficient of friction, oxygen barrier and moisture vapour barrier.
Key Features
- Helps engineers improve existing raw material selection and manufacturing processes for manufacturing functional flexible packaging materials.
- Covers all aspects of delivering high value packaging to the customer – from the raw materials, to the methods of processing them, the machines used to do it, and the measures required to gauge the characteristics of the product.
- Helps engineers to minimize waste and unproductive time in production.
Readership
Engineers, product designers and materials scientists in the packaging industry, particularly key end use sectors such as food and medical.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 4th September 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265058
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323264365
