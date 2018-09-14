Manufacturing Engineering Education
1st Edition
Description
Manufacturing Engineering Education includes original and unpublished chapters that develop the applications of the manufacturing engineering education field. Chapters convey innovative research ideas that have a prodigious significance in the life of academics, engineers, researchers and professionals involved with manufacturing engineering. Today, the interest in this subject is shown in many prominent global institutes and universities, and the robust momentum of manufacturing has helped the U.S. economy continue to grow throughout 2014. This book covers manufacturing engineering education, with a special emphasis on curriculum development, and didactic aspects.
Key Features
- Includes original and unpublished chapters that develop the applications of the manufacturing engineering education principle
- Applies manufacturing engineering education to curriculum development
- Offers research ideas that can be applied to the work of academics, engineers, researchers and professionals
Readership
Academics, lecturers, researchers, postgraduate students, manufacturing and mechanical engineers, engineering educational researchers as well as all academics and researchers in related matters with manufacturing engineering
Table of Contents
1. History of Production and Industrial Engineering
1 Introduction
2 Period of First Industrial Revolution (1750–1850)
3 Period of Second Industrial Revolution (18701914)
4 Period of Human Relation Movement (c.19301950)
5 Period of Third Industrial Revolution (19702000)
6 Past, Present, and Future of Production/Industrial Engineering
7 Conclusion
2. Manufacturing Engineering Education—Indian Perspective
1 Introduction
2 About Manufacturing Engineering
3 Growth and Edifice of Engineering Education in India
4 Global Position of India in Science and Engineering Education
5 Importance of Manufacturing Engineering Education
6 State of Manufacturing Engineering Courses in India
7 Lacunae in the Manufacturing Engineering Education System
8 Recommendations for the Development of Manufacturing Engineering Education in India
9 Initiatives for the Development of Manufacturing Engineering Education
10 Promotion of Indian Manufacturing Sector
11 Ecosustainable Awareness in Manufacturing Engineering Education
12 Brief Comparison of Manufacturing Education With Developed Countries
13 Closure
3. Learning Enhancement of Project-Based Unit in Mechanical Engineering Undergraduate Course
1 Introduction
2 The Unit “Manufacturing Processes (MCEN 2004)”
3 Learning Outcomes
4 The Project
5 The Feedbacks of Students on Comfort of Learning
6 Discussion
7 Conclusions
4. Friction Compensation in the Compression Test
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Background
3 Experimentation
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
5. Appreciation of CNC Technology Through Machine Tool Upgrading by an Open Controller
1 Introduction
2 Original specification of the machine tool
3 New Hardware Interfaces
4 Controller Software Interfaces
5 Results, Discussion, and Conclusions
Appendix.1 Machine Configuration File Examples (Excerpts)
Appendix.2 Test Part Program%
6. To Model the Assembly of Thin Parts in Composite Material
1 Introduction
2 Tolerance Analysis of Compliant Assembly
3 The Modified Method of Influence Coefficients (MMIC)
4 Tolerance Analysis of Thin Part Assembly in Composite Material
5 Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 169
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081012475
About the Editor
J Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal