Manufacturing and Novel Applications of Multilayer Polymer Films
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Introduction to Multilayered Films
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Coextrusion Processing Techniques
- 1.3. Toward Hundreds of Layers
- 1.4. Multilayer Film Applications
- 1.5. Multilayer Film Properties
- 1.6. Novel Applications
- 1.7. Summary
- 2: Coextrusion Processing of Multilayered Films
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Multilayered Film Processing Technologies
- 2.3. Rheological Phenomena in Multilayered Films
- 2.4. Summary
- 3: Gas Transport, Mechanical, Interphase, and Interdiffusion Properties in Coextruded-Multilayered Films
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Gas Transport Properties of Multilayered Films
- 3.3. Adhesion and Mechanical Properties of Multilayered Composites
- 3.4. Interphase Materials
- 3.5. Interdiffusion in Multilayered Polymers
- 3.6. Summary
- 4: Optical Properties of Multilayered Films
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Polymeric Reflector (Bragg) Films
- 4.3. Optically Active Nanolayered Film Systems
- 4.4. Photopatternable Films
- 4.5. Nanolayer-Enabled Polymer Refractive Optical Devices
- 4.6. Summary
- 5: Dielectric and Electrical Properties of Multilayered Films
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Dielectric Films
- 5.3. Summary
- 6: Novel Multilayered Structures and Applications
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Blends and Composites
- 6.3. Multilayered Foams
- 6.4. Porous Composites
- 6.5. Gradient Multilayered Films
- 6.6. Shape Memory Polymers
- 6.7. Multilayered Fibers
- 6.8. Summary
- 7: Future Trends
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Conventional Packaging Applications
- 7.3. Layered Optical Films
- 7.4. Molded and Thermoformable Products
- 7.5. Annular Coextrusion Technology
- 7.6. Future Markets
- 7.7. Summary
- Index
Description
Manufacturing and Novel Applications of Multilayer Polymer Films discusses the advancements in multilayer technology, including its capability to produce hundreds of layers in a single film by a melt coextrusion process. These engineered films can have significantly enhanced performance properties, allowing films to be made thinner, stronger, and with better sealing properties.
As recent developments in feedblocks and materials have opened up a range of new possibilities, this book discusses different feedblocks, and viscosity and material considerations. It is the first comprehensive summary of the latest technology in multilayer film processing and related applications, and is written from a practical perspective, translating research into commercial production and real world products.
The book provides fundamental knowledge on microlayer coextrusion processing technology, how to fabricate such structures, structure and properties of such microlayers, and potential applications, thus helping research scientists and engineers develop products which not only fulfill their primary function, but can also be manufactured reliably, safely, and economically.
Key Features
- Provides a fundamental knowledge of microlayer coextrusion processing, including how to fabricate microlayer structures, the properties of microlayers, and potential applications, including optics, polymer film capacitors, and semiconductors
- Includes an in-depth analysis of all technologies used for producing multilayered films and structures by coextrusion processing
- Thoroughly assesses potential future trends in multilayer coextrusion technology, thus enabling engineers and scientists to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly advancing area
Readership
Engineers and polymer scientists in the polymer processing industry. Polymer film producers for various applications – energy, electrical. Academic and Industrial R&D groups related to the field of polymer processing, polymer films, optics, polymer film capacitors and polymer packaging.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 31st December 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323374668
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323371254
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Deepak Langhe Author
Deepak Langhe is a Director at PolymerPlus LLC where he serves as the Technology Director and primary investigator on micro- and nano-layer based film technologies. Deepak received his Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University’s Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering under Professors Eric Baer and Anne Hiltner. He has more than 20 publications and 2 issued patents related to innovative applications of multilayer film systems. Some of his current research activities include multilayered films for energy storage applications, fabrication of non-woven fibers for filtration applications, and multilayer film based shape memory materials. He is also involved with translation of these and other related novel multilayer film related technologies to commercial marketplace. His other research interests are coextrusion processing, multilayer film applications in consumer goods, green and biodegradable polymers in coextruded structures, structure-property relationships and confinement effects in nanolayered films as well as thermoplastic materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
PolymerPlus LLC, Ohio, USA
Michael Ponting Author
Michael Ponting is a co-founder and President of PolymerPlus LLC where he serves as the lead scientist and primary investigator on several microlayered materials technology development programs. A Ph.D. graduate of the Case Western Reserve University Department of Chemical Engineering under Professors Eric Baer, Michael has more than 20 peer reviewed publications and 3 issued patents related to the production and structure property relationships of multilayered polymer film systems. His current research efforts are focused on the development and commercial translation of high value added micro- and nanolayered polymer technologies including nanolayered gradient refractive index optics, nanolayerd dielectric energy storage films and coextrude non-woven nanofibrous materials for filtration applications. Additional research interests include: development of processing technologies for micro- and nanolayered polymer systems, multilayer coextrusion system and die design, polymer structure-property relationships, nanoscale induced polymer optical properties, layer confinement effects for improved gas barrier, and manufacturing scale-up and metrology of nanolayered polymer films.
Affiliations and Expertise
President of PolymerPlus LLC, Ohio, USA