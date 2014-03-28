Manufacturing and Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080999227, 9780080999265

Manufacturing and Design

1st Edition

Understanding the Principles of How Things Are Made

Authors: Erik Tempelman Hugh Shercliff Bruno Ninaber van Eyben
eBook ISBN: 9780080999265
Paperback ISBN: 9780080999227
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th March 2014
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
48.71
48.71
48.71
51.96
48.71
48.71
51.96
69.94
52.45
52.45
52.45
55.95
52.45
52.45
55.95
51.50
38.63
38.63
38.63
41.20
38.63
38.63
41.20
47.99
35.99
35.99
35.99
38.39
35.99
35.99
38.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
48.71
48.71
48.71
51.96
48.71
48.71
51.96
39.99
29.99
29.99
29.99
31.99
29.99
29.99
31.99
46.95
35.21
35.21
35.21
37.56
35.21
35.21
37.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Manufacturing and Design presents a fresh view on the world of industrial production: thinking in terms of both abstraction levels and trade-offs. The book invites its readers to distinguish between what is possible in principle for a certain process (as determined by physical law); what is possible in practice (the production method as determined by industrial state-of-the-art); and what is possible for a certain supplier (as determined by its production equipment). Specific processes considered here include metal forging, extrusion, and casting; plastic injection molding and thermoforming; additive manufacturing; joining; recycling; and more.

By tackling the field of manufacturing processes from this new angle, this book makes the most out of a reader's limited time. It gives the knowledge needed to not only create well-producible designs, but also to understand supplier needs in order to find the optimal compromise. Apart from improving design for production, this publication raises the standards of thinking about producibility.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes the strong link between product design and choice of manufacturing process
  • Introduces the concept of a "production triangle" to highlight tradeoffs between function, cost, and quality for different manufacturing methods
  • Balanced sets of questions are included to stimulate the reader's thoughts
  • Each chapter ends information on the production methods commonly associated with the principle discussed, as well as pointers for further reading
  • Hints to chapter exercises and an appendix on long exercises with worked solutions available on the book's companion site: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780080999227/

Readership

Industrial Design students and teachers, Mechanical Engineering students and teachers; professional designers and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

Preface

Teaching Manufacturing and Design

Readership

The Changing World of Manufacture

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Manufacturing: The Role of the Designer

1.2 Principles, Methods, and Equipment

1.3 Scope and Content of the Book

1.4 The Manufacturing Process Triangle

1.5 How to Use This Book

Chapter 2: Product Disassembly Studies

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Outdoor Design: Bus Shelters

2.3 Indoor Design: Domestic Extraction Hood

2.4 Product Disassembly Studies

Chapter 3: Shape Casting of Metals

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Filling the Mold

3.3 The Solidification Process

3.4 Digging Deeper: The Solidification Time

3.5 Casting Defects: Porosity, Internal Stresses, and Distortion

3.6 Cast Microstructure and Properties

3.7 Shape Casting Methods

Chapter 4: Sheet Metal Forming

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Plasticity, Dislocations, and Work Hardening

4.3 The Minimum Bending Radius

4.4 Springback

4.5 Manufacturing Methods for Single-Curved Parts

4.6 Double-Curved Parts: The Concept of True Strain

4.7 The Forming Limit Diagram (FLD)

4.8 Application of the FLD: Deep Drawing

4.9 Springback in Double-Curved Products

4.10 Manufacturing Methods for Forming Double-Curved Parts

Chapter 5: Extrusion of Metals

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extrusion at a Glance: Presses, Billets, and Dies

5.3 A Closer Look: Stresses and Strains in Extrusion

5.4 The Extrusion Diagram

5.5 Metal Flow through the Die: Solids and Hollows

5.6 Extrusion Methods and Materials

Chapter 6: Forging of Metals

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Forging at a Glance: Basic Terminology and Process Modeling

6.3 Cold, Warm, and Hot Forging: Benefits and Drawbacks

6.4 Digging Deeper: Friction, Flash, and Multi-Step Forging

6.5 Supplementary Topic: Heat Treatment of Steels

6.6 Forging Methods

Chapter 7: Machining

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Principle of Machining: Process Basics

7.3 Digging Deeper: Springback, Heat and Lubrication

7.4 Deformation of Workpieces and Machining Tools

7.5 Roughness and Surface Defects of Machined Products

7.6 Machining Methods

Chapter 8: Injection Molding of Thermoplastics

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The Basis: Thermoplastic Behavior

8.3 Filling the Mold: Pressures and Clamping Forces

8.4 A Closer Look at the Injection Stage

8.5 Cooling and Ejecting

8.6 Shrinkage, Residual Stresses, and Viscoelasticity

8.7 Injection Mold Design

8.8 Injection Molding of Special Materials

8.9 Manufacturing Methods for Injection Molding

8.10 A Worked-Out Cost Example

8.11 Sample Products

Chapter 9: Thermoforming

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Recap: Thermoplastic Behavior

9.3 The Basics: Conservation of Volume

9.4 A Closer Look at the Principle

9.5 Digging Deeper: Heating and Cooling

9.6 Thermoforming Methods

Chapter 10: Resin Transfer Molding

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fibers, Resins, and Composites: An Introduction

10.3 Mold Filling during RTM: d’Arcy’s Equation

10.4 Resin Curing: Epoxies versus Polyesters

10.5 Digging Deeper: Designing the Details

10.6 Manufacturing Methods for RTM

Chapter 11: Additive Manufacturing

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Additive Manufacturing at-a-glance

11.3 Sub-Principles and Materials

11.4 Digging Deeper: Challenges and Problems

11.5 Applications

Chapter 12: Joining and Assembly

12.1 Introduction

12.2 The Manufacturing Triangle for Joining

12.3 Welding

12.4 Brazing and Soldering

12.5 Adhesive Bonding

12.6 Mechanical Fastening

12.7 Joining Using Form Closures

12.8 Assembly: Basic Layouts and Considerations

Chapter 13: None of the Above

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Semi-Solid Processing: Thixomolding

13.3 Powder Methods: Sintering

13.4 Laser Cutting

13.5 Rotational Molding

13.6 Extrusion of Thermoplastics

13.7 Compression Molding

13.8 Press-Blow Molding of Glass

13.9 Slip Casting of Porous Ceramics

13.10 Surface Heat Treatment of Metals

13.11 Coating, Painting, and Printing Processes

13.12 Still None of the Above?

Chapter 14: Recycling

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Recycling Terminology, Steps, and Tools

14.3 The Grade-Recovery Curve

14.4 Economic Aspects of Recycling

14.5 Ecological Aspects of Recycling

14.6 Best Practice Case Studies

14.7 Conclusions: Toward Realistic Design for Recycling

Chapter 15: Manufacturing Process Choice

15.1 Introduction

15.2 When to Choose: The Product Design Process

15.3 How to Choose: Shape, Material, and Process

15.4 Digging Deeper: The Process Triangle Revisited

15.5 Two Case Studies on Manufacturing Process Choice

15.6 Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080999265
Paperback ISBN:
9780080999227

About the Author

Erik Tempelman

Erik Tempelman is an Associate Professor of Industrial Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology. A respected teacher, Erik has won several prizes for his style and enthusiasm in education, including the 'Best Teacher of the Year Award' in 2009. He has published on a range of subjects, from automotive materials selection to engineering education.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD MSc, Assistant Professor at TU Delft

Hugh Shercliff

Hugh Shercliff

Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK

Bruno Ninaber van Eyben

Bruno Ninaber van Eyben graduated with distinction in the design of plastics and metals at the Maastricht Academy in 1971. Since then, he has designed many iconic products, from coins to the gavel used by the Dutch Parliament. Today, he divides his time between his own Studio Nanaber and a part-time professorship at Delft University of Technology, Industrial Design Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Designer, Studio Ninaber; Professor of Design, TU Delft

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.