Manufacturing and Design
1st Edition
Understanding the Principles of How Things Are Made
Description
Manufacturing and Design presents a fresh view on the world of industrial production: thinking in terms of both abstraction levels and trade-offs. The book invites its readers to distinguish between what is possible in principle for a certain process (as determined by physical law); what is possible in practice (the production method as determined by industrial state-of-the-art); and what is possible for a certain supplier (as determined by its production equipment). Specific processes considered here include metal forging, extrusion, and casting; plastic injection molding and thermoforming; additive manufacturing; joining; recycling; and more.
By tackling the field of manufacturing processes from this new angle, this book makes the most out of a reader's limited time. It gives the knowledge needed to not only create well-producible designs, but also to understand supplier needs in order to find the optimal compromise. Apart from improving design for production, this publication raises the standards of thinking about producibility.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the strong link between product design and choice of manufacturing process
- Introduces the concept of a "production triangle" to highlight tradeoffs between function, cost, and quality for different manufacturing methods
- Balanced sets of questions are included to stimulate the reader's thoughts
- Each chapter ends information on the production methods commonly associated with the principle discussed, as well as pointers for further reading
- Hints to chapter exercises and an appendix on long exercises with worked solutions available on the book's companion site: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780080999227/
Readership
Industrial Design students and teachers, Mechanical Engineering students and teachers; professional designers and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Preface
Teaching Manufacturing and Design
The Changing World of Manufacture
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Manufacturing: The Role of the Designer
1.2 Principles, Methods, and Equipment
1.3 Scope and Content of the Book
1.4 The Manufacturing Process Triangle
1.5 How to Use This Book
Chapter 2: Product Disassembly Studies
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Outdoor Design: Bus Shelters
2.3 Indoor Design: Domestic Extraction Hood
2.4 Product Disassembly Studies
Chapter 3: Shape Casting of Metals
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Filling the Mold
3.3 The Solidification Process
3.4 Digging Deeper: The Solidification Time
3.5 Casting Defects: Porosity, Internal Stresses, and Distortion
3.6 Cast Microstructure and Properties
3.7 Shape Casting Methods
Chapter 4: Sheet Metal Forming
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Plasticity, Dislocations, and Work Hardening
4.3 The Minimum Bending Radius
4.4 Springback
4.5 Manufacturing Methods for Single-Curved Parts
4.6 Double-Curved Parts: The Concept of True Strain
4.7 The Forming Limit Diagram (FLD)
4.8 Application of the FLD: Deep Drawing
4.9 Springback in Double-Curved Products
4.10 Manufacturing Methods for Forming Double-Curved Parts
Chapter 5: Extrusion of Metals
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Extrusion at a Glance: Presses, Billets, and Dies
5.3 A Closer Look: Stresses and Strains in Extrusion
5.4 The Extrusion Diagram
5.5 Metal Flow through the Die: Solids and Hollows
5.6 Extrusion Methods and Materials
Chapter 6: Forging of Metals
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Forging at a Glance: Basic Terminology and Process Modeling
6.3 Cold, Warm, and Hot Forging: Benefits and Drawbacks
6.4 Digging Deeper: Friction, Flash, and Multi-Step Forging
6.5 Supplementary Topic: Heat Treatment of Steels
6.6 Forging Methods
Chapter 7: Machining
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Principle of Machining: Process Basics
7.3 Digging Deeper: Springback, Heat and Lubrication
7.4 Deformation of Workpieces and Machining Tools
7.5 Roughness and Surface Defects of Machined Products
7.6 Machining Methods
Chapter 8: Injection Molding of Thermoplastics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Basis: Thermoplastic Behavior
8.3 Filling the Mold: Pressures and Clamping Forces
8.4 A Closer Look at the Injection Stage
8.5 Cooling and Ejecting
8.6 Shrinkage, Residual Stresses, and Viscoelasticity
8.7 Injection Mold Design
8.8 Injection Molding of Special Materials
8.9 Manufacturing Methods for Injection Molding
8.10 A Worked-Out Cost Example
8.11 Sample Products
Chapter 9: Thermoforming
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Recap: Thermoplastic Behavior
9.3 The Basics: Conservation of Volume
9.4 A Closer Look at the Principle
9.5 Digging Deeper: Heating and Cooling
9.6 Thermoforming Methods
Chapter 10: Resin Transfer Molding
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fibers, Resins, and Composites: An Introduction
10.3 Mold Filling during RTM: d’Arcy’s Equation
10.4 Resin Curing: Epoxies versus Polyesters
10.5 Digging Deeper: Designing the Details
10.6 Manufacturing Methods for RTM
Chapter 11: Additive Manufacturing
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Additive Manufacturing at-a-glance
11.3 Sub-Principles and Materials
11.4 Digging Deeper: Challenges and Problems
11.5 Applications
Chapter 12: Joining and Assembly
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Manufacturing Triangle for Joining
12.3 Welding
12.4 Brazing and Soldering
12.5 Adhesive Bonding
12.6 Mechanical Fastening
12.7 Joining Using Form Closures
12.8 Assembly: Basic Layouts and Considerations
Chapter 13: None of the Above
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Semi-Solid Processing: Thixomolding
13.3 Powder Methods: Sintering
13.4 Laser Cutting
13.5 Rotational Molding
13.6 Extrusion of Thermoplastics
13.7 Compression Molding
13.8 Press-Blow Molding of Glass
13.9 Slip Casting of Porous Ceramics
13.10 Surface Heat Treatment of Metals
13.11 Coating, Painting, and Printing Processes
13.12 Still None of the Above?
Chapter 14: Recycling
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Recycling Terminology, Steps, and Tools
14.3 The Grade-Recovery Curve
14.4 Economic Aspects of Recycling
14.5 Ecological Aspects of Recycling
14.6 Best Practice Case Studies
14.7 Conclusions: Toward Realistic Design for Recycling
Chapter 15: Manufacturing Process Choice
15.1 Introduction
15.2 When to Choose: The Product Design Process
15.3 How to Choose: Shape, Material, and Process
15.4 Digging Deeper: The Process Triangle Revisited
15.5 Two Case Studies on Manufacturing Process Choice
15.6 Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 28th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999265
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080999227
About the Author
Erik Tempelman
Erik Tempelman is an Associate Professor of Industrial Design Engineering at Delft University of Technology. A respected teacher, Erik has won several prizes for his style and enthusiasm in education, including the 'Best Teacher of the Year Award' in 2009. He has published on a range of subjects, from automotive materials selection to engineering education.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD MSc, Assistant Professor at TU Delft
Hugh Shercliff
Hugh Shercliff is a Senior Lecturer in Materials in the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a co-author of Michael Ashby's Materials, Third Edition (Butterworth-Heinemann, 2013), and a contributor on aluMATTER, an e-learning website for engineers and researchers sponsored by the European Aluminium Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Materials, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge, UK
Bruno Ninaber van Eyben
Bruno Ninaber van Eyben graduated with distinction in the design of plastics and metals at the Maastricht Academy in 1971. Since then, he has designed many iconic products, from coins to the gavel used by the Dutch Parliament. Today, he divides his time between his own Studio Nanaber and a part-time professorship at Delft University of Technology, Industrial Design Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Designer, Studio Ninaber; Professor of Design, TU Delft