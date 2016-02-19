Manual of Symbols and Terminology for Physicochemical Quantities and Units—Appendix II
1st Edition
Heterogeneous Catalysis
Manual of Symbols and Terminology for Physicochemical Quantities and Units–Appendix II: Definitions, Terminology and Symbols in Colloid and Surface Chemistry, Part II: Heterogeneous Catalysis presents the pertinent definitions and terminologies concerning colloid and surface chemistry.
This manual has been prepared by the Commission on Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the Division of Physical Chemistry of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. This book is comprised of one chapter subdivided into three sections. Section 1 presents a summary of definitions of several concepts involving surface chemistry. Section 2 presents a list of abbreviations and symbols used in colloid and surface chemistry. Section 3 presents a comprehensive index of symbols and terms that are arranged in alphabetical order to guide the readers. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and electrochemists.
Table of Contents
Definitions, Terminology and Symbols in Colloid and Surface Chemistry
Part II: Heterogeneous Catalysis
Preface
Section 1. Definitions and Terminology
1.1 Catalysis and Catalysts
1.2 Adsorption
1.3 Composition, Structure and Texture of Catalyst
1.4 Catalytic Reactors
1.5 Kinetics of Heterogeneous Catalytic Reactions
1.6 Transport Phenomena in Heterogeneous Cat
1.7 Loss of Catalytic Activity
1.8 Mechanism of Catalytic Reaction
1.9 Nomenclature of Catalytic Reactions
Section 2. List of Symbols and Abbreviations
2.1 Catalysis and Catalysts
2.2 Adsorption
2.3 Composition, Structure and Texture of Catalysts
2.4 Catalytic Reactors
2.5 Kinetics of Heterogeneous Catalytic Reactors
2.6 Transport Phenomena in Heterogeneous Catalysis
2.7 Loss of Catalytic Activity Constants in Equation For Rate of Deactivation Time of Run (On Stream)
2.8 Mechanism
2.9 Nomenclature of Catalytic Reactions
Section 3. Alphabetical Index
- No. of pages:
- 22
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284262