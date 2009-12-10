Manual of Pediatric Anesthesia
6th Edition
With an Index of Pediatric Syndromes
Description
The new edition of Manual of Pediatric Anesthesia, by Drs. Lerman, Coté & Steward, summarizes the principles of pediatric anesthesia and details important management considerations for a wide variety of conditions. Thoroughly updated and expanded, it reflects the latest research on new drugs and techniques to keep you absolutely up to date. Covering everything from chronic and acute pain through the pathophysiology of surgical disease to endoscopic procedures, you’ll find exactly what you need to safely and effective administer anesthesia to your pediatric patients. Also, it's handy, pocket size is perfect for quick reference and review.
Key Features
• Discusses anesthetics and procedures outside of the operating room.
• Explores the issue of anxiety and the parent/child/anesthesiologist relationship.
• Provides more tables and algorithms for at-a-glance guidance.
• Presents an index of syndromes and conditions and their implications for the anesthesiologist.
• Includes appendices on drug dosages and growth curves.
• Uses a consistent format throughout that makes reference easy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 10th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437709889
About the Author
Jerrold Lerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; Department of Anesthesiology, Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY, USA
David Steward
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Southern California School of Medicine; Director, Department of Anesthesiology, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Charles Cote
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anaesthesia, Harvard Medical School; Director of Clinical Research, Division of Pediatric Anesthesia, MassGeneral Hospital for Children; Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA