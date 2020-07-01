Manual of Exotic Pet Practice
2nd Edition
Authors: Mark Mitchell Thomas Tully
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323533584
eBook ISBN: 9780323533614
eBook ISBN: 9780323672634
eBook ISBN: 9780323672641
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 608
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323533584
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672634
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672641
About the Author
Mark Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
Thomas Tully
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Zoological Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.