Managing Your Library and its Quality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346548, 9781780632797

Managing Your Library and its Quality

1st Edition

The ISO 9001 Way

Authors: Núria Balagué Jarmo Saarti
eBook ISBN: 9781780632797
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346548
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

Preface

About the authors

Part 1: Quality management issues and the use of ISO 9001 in the library environment

Introduction: quality management in the public sector

Chapter 1: Quality approaches

Chapter 2: The ISO standards

Chapter 3: Origin and evolution of the ISO 9000 standard

Chapter 4: Which libraries use the ISO 9001 and why

Part 2: Building your library’s quality management system according to the ISO 9001 standard

Chapter 5: Introduction

Chapter 6: Quality management systems – requirements

Chapter 7: Normative reference

Chapter 8: Terms and definitions

Chapter 9: Quality management system

Chapter 10: Management responsibility

Chapter 11: Resource management

Chapter 12: Product realisation

Chapter 13: Measurement, analysis and improvement

Chapter 14: The certification process

Chapter 15: Further ideas for improving the quality management system

References

Index

Description

This book, divided into two parts, provides an introduction to the quality management issues and gives a general overview to the use of ISO 9001 in the library environment. The second part presents the main features of ISO 9001:2008 with practical comments and examples on how to implement its clauses in libraries. Whether in the public or in the private sector, libraries can be seen as service organisations: they act in very dynamic environments where users are increasingly demanding new types of services. Thus the adoption of a quality management system helps each library in meeting the needs of the customers. This book covers some key ideas about how to approach the ISO 9001 standard in library terms, or any other information service unit. Managing Your Library and its Quality offers not only a useful approach to quality but it is also an excellent guide on how to manage knowledge within organisations and, a priori, thus should be utilised by the information professional.

Key Features

  • Helps guide the implementation of a quality management system using ISO 9001, a standard widely and successfully used already in all types of organisations around the world
  • Translates the ISO 9001 standard to the terms and language used within the libraries
  • Presents a systematic approach to the quality management in libraries

Readership

Personnel at all managerial and supervisory levels within Library and Information Services, especially in academic libraries; Students of LIS, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632797
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346548

About the Authors

Núria Balagué Author

Dr Núria Balagué is Deputy Director of the Library Services at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Spain) where her responsibilities include the management of the quality system. Balagué has participated in different committees related to university library evaluations in Spain, and is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Librarianship and Documentation Science at Universitat de Barcelona.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Spain

Jarmo Saarti Author

Dr Jarmo Saarti has worked in several libraries in Finland, and is currently the Library Director in the University of Eastern Finland Library. He has been interested in library management issues and has published several papers on the topic. He has also acted as an ISO 9001 QMS auditor.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Eastern Finland, Finland

