Managing Wine Quality
1st Edition
Viticulture and Wine Quality
Table of Contents
Part 1 Understanding grape and wine sensory attributes: Volatile aroma compounds and wine sensory attributes; Wine taste and mouthfeel; Wine colour. Part 2 Measuring grape and wine properties: Practical methods of measuring grape quality; Instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine; Advances in microbiological quality control of wine; Sensory analysis of wine; Wine authenticity, traceability and safety monitoring. Part 3 Viticulture technologies, grape composition and wine quality attributes: Terroir: The effect of the physical environment on vine growth, grape ripening and wine sensory attributes; Genetic and genomic approaches to improve grape quality for winemaking; Viticultural and vineyard management practices and their effects on grape and wine quality; Precision viticulture: Managing vineyard variability for improved quality outcomes; Fungal contaminants in the vineyard and wine quality; Controlling ochratoxin A in the vineyard and winery; Advances in grape processing equipment.
Description
Many aspects of both grape production and winemaking influence wine sensory properties and stability. Progress in research helps to elucidate the scientific basis of quality variation in wine and suggest changes in viticulture and oenology practices. The two volumes of Managing wine quality review developments of importance to wine producers, researchers, and students. The focus is on recent studies, advanced methods and likely future technologies.
The first volume Viticulture and wine quality opens with chapters reviewing current understanding of wine aroma, colour, taste and mouthfeel. Part two focuses on the measurement of grape and wine properties. Topics covered include instrumental analysis of grape, must and wine, sensory evaluation and wine authenticity and traceability. The effects of viticulture technologies on grape composition and wine quality attributes are the subject of part three. Terroir, viticultural and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants and grape processing equipment are among the areas discussed.
With authoritative contributions from experts across the world’s winemaking regions, Managing wine quality: Volume1: Oenology and wine quality is an essential reference for all those involved in viticulture and oenology wanting to explore new methods, understand different approaches and refine existing practices.
Key Features
- Reviews current understanding of wine aroma, colour, taste and mouthfeel
- Details the measurement of grape and wine properties through instrumental analysis, must and wine, and sensory evaluation
- Examines viticulture and vineyard management practices, fungal contaminants and processing equipment
Readership
Wine producers and manufacturers; Food and beverage researchers; Food scientists; Students and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 28th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699284
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694845
Reviews
Winner of the 2011 OIV Award in the Oenology category, Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin
This book and its partner volume 2 are likely to become part of the pantheon of the professional reference tool kit., Sally Easton, Master of Wine
It is useful and impressive to have a single book that covers such a broad spectrum of the production process. …serves as an excellent reference., The Grape Press
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Andrew Reynolds Editor
Prof. Reynolds has had a long and distinguished career in Oenology. His career has included a position as Research Scientist for Agriculture Canada in British Columbia and, since 1997, a faculty position at Brock University. He is well known for his research into canopy management, the impacts of site and soil on flavour, irrigation and water relations, geomatics and the use of GPS/GIS and remote sensing for studying terroir. He is the author of over a hundred published articles and has been the editor of two award-winning titles on wine science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Canada