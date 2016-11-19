Managing the Drug Discovery Process

Stephen Munk, Ph.D. is the CEO and President of Ash Stevens Inc., a full service Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development and manufacturing contractor. Dr. Munk earned his Ph.D. in organic synthesis at The University of California at Berkeley under the supervision of Henry Rapoport and subsequently completed an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral Fellowship with Dale Boger at Purdue conducting studies in drug design and molecular biology. He is experienced in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing both as a scientist and as a manager. Prior to joining Ash Stevens in 1997, he worked at Allergan, Inc. initially as a medicinal chemist and subsequently, the co-team leader of the adrenergic drug discovery team responsible for the commercialization the glaucoma treatment Alphagan®. Under his leadership, Ash Stevens has received twelve FDA approvals to manufacture innovator drug substances. These approvals include the oncology drugs bortezomib (Velcade®), busulfan (Busulfex®), clofarabine (Clolar®), and 5-azacitidine (Vidaza®), ponatinib (Iclusig®) and ixazomib (Ninlaro®). Ash Stevens has won six NIH research contacts under his leadership including four competing renewals.

Dr. Munk’s work has been summarized in a number of publications and patents; a book chapter in “Comprehensive Medicinal Chemistry II” (Elsevier Ltd.), as well as presentations at Scientific Conferences and Universities. Dr. Munk serves as an Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Wayne State University and on the Henry Ford Community College Biotechnology Advisory Board. He served on the Steering Committee of the Chemistry in Cancer Research Working Group of the American Association for Cancer Research (CICR-AACR; 2008-2010; 2011-2013; Chair, 2014), the Board of Directors of MichBio (2008 - 2014; Chairman 2010 - 2014). He also serves on various grant review committees for the Federal Government.