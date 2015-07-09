Managing Scientific Information and Research Data
1st Edition
Description
Innovative technologies are changing the way research is performed, preserved, and communicated. Managing Scientific Information and Research Data explores how these technologies are used and provides detailed analysis of the approaches and tools developed to manage scientific information and data. Following an introduction, the book is then divided into 15 chapters discussing the changes in scientific communication; new models of publishing and peer review; ethics in scientific communication; preservation of data; discovery tools; discipline-specific practices of researchers for gathering and using scientific information; academic social networks; bibliographic management tools; information literacy and the information needs of students and researchers; the involvement of academic libraries in eScience and the new opportunities it presents to librarians; and interviews with experts in scientific information and publishing.
Key Features
- Promotes innovative technologies for creating, sharing and managing scientific content
- Presents new models of scientific publishing, peer review, and dissemination of information
- Serves as a practical guide for researchers, students, and librarians on how to discover, filter, and manage scientific information
- Advocates for the adoption of unique author identifiers such as ORCID and ResearcherID
- Looks into new tools that make scientific information easy to discover and manage
- Shows what eScience is and why it is becoming a priority for academic libraries
- Demonstrates how Electronic Laboratory Notebooks can be used to record, store, share, and manage research data
- Shows how social media and the new area of Altmetrics increase researchers’ visibility and measure attention to their research
- Directs to sources for datasets
- Provides directions on choosing and using bibliographic management tools
- Critically examines the metrics used to evaluate research impact
- Aids strategic thinking and informs decision making
Readership
Librarians, researchers, instructors, and graduate students in higher education institutions
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- 1: The road from chemistry—to microbiology—to information science
- Abstract
- 2: Scientific communication in the digital age
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Challenging the traditional scientific publishing model
- 2.3 The impact of the Open Access Movement on STEM publishing
- 2.4 New models of scientific communication and publishing
- 2.5 Use of social media in scientific communication
- 2.6 Conclusion
- 3: Ethics in scientific publishing
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Are we ever going to know the truth?
- 3.3 Biases of editors
- 3.4 Manipulating the impact factor of journals
- 3.5 Peer-review issues
- 3.6 Detecting scientific fraud
- 3.7 How do researchers decide what to cite in their publications?
- 3.8 Why do researchers resort to unethical behavior?
- 3.9 Organizations involved in preventing unethical behavior
- 3.10 Conclusion
- 4: An editor’s view: interview with John Fourkas
- Abstract
- 5: Finding and managing scientific information
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Discovery tools
- 5.3 “Smart” tools for managing scientific information
- 5.4 Information resources and filtering of information
- 5.5 Comparing resources
- 5.6 Conclusion
- 6: Science information literacy and the role of academic librarians
- Abstract
- 6.1 Is there a future for information literacy instruction?
- 6.2 The many faces of information literacy
- 6.3 Managing citations
- 6.4 Designing information literacy instruction
- 6.5 How do we know we are helping students learn?
- 6.6 Assessing student learning
- 6.7 Instruction formats
- 6.8 Other elements of information literacy
- 6.9 Sample questions for assignments in science courses
- 7: Information literacy and social media: interview with Chérifa Boukacem-Zeghmouri
- Abstract
- 8: Coping with “Big Data”: eScience
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Types of research data
- 8.3 Managing data
- 8.4 Data standards
- 8.5 Citing data
- 8.6 Data sharing
- 8.7 eScience/eResearch
- 8.8 Data repositories and organizations involved in data preservation
- 8.9 Data management plans
- 8.10 eScience and academic libraries
- 8.11 Conclusion
- 9: Managing research data: electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs)
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Recording research data
- 9.3 Paper vs digital
- 9.4 Finding information about ELNs
- 9.5 Benefits of using ELNs
- 9.6 Types of ELNs
- 9.7 Introducing ELNs in academic institutions
- 9.8 Conclusion
- 10: The complexity of chemical information: interview with Gary Wiggins
- Abstract
- 11: Measuring academic impact
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)
- 11.3 The Science Citation Index (SCI)
- 11.4 Journal Impact Factor (IF)
- 11.5 Journal Citation Reports (JCR)
- 11.6 The Journal Impact Factor is not without drawbacks
- 11.7 Essential Science Indicators (ESI)
- 11.8 h-Index
- 11.9 Google Scholar Citations
- 11.10 How do authors decide what and how to cite?
- 11.11 More on evaluating journals
- 11.12 Conclusion
- 12: From the Science Citation Index to the Journal Impact Factor and Web of Science: interview with Eugene Garfield
- Abstract
- 13: What it looked like to work at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI): interview with Bonnie Lawlor
- Abstract
- 14: Measuring attention: social media and altmetrics
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Measuring attention
- 14.3 Altmetrics companies, applications, and tools
- 14.4 Altmetrics and data provenance
- 14.5 Conclusion
- 15: Unique identifiers
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Unique author name identifiers
- 15.3 Handling of author names by publishers
- 15.4 Other unique identifiers
- 15.5 Conclusion
- 16: Epilogue: creating an information-literate generation of scientists
- Abstract
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 9th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002377
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001950
About the Author
Svetla Baykoucheva
Svetla Baykoucheva (Baykousheva) is the head of the White Memorial Chemistry Library at the University of Maryland College Park. For more than 20 years she has performed interdisciplinary research in infectious microbiology and biochemistry, and has published more than 40 articles in peer-review scientific journals such as the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Biochemistry, Journal of Chromatography, and FEBS Letters. She was also the editor of the Chemical Information Bulletin (published by the ACS Chemical Information Division) and manager of the Library and Information Center of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Washington, D.C. In 2005 she moved back to academia to become head of the White Memorial Chemistry Library at the University of Maryland College Park, where she teaches scientific information and bibliographic management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the White Memorial Chemistry Library, University of Maryland College Park, MD, USA