Managing Project Delivery: Maintaining Control and Achieving Success
1st Edition
Description
A practical handbook for career project managers and those involved intermittently with projects throughout their career.
Brief and visually led, Managing Project Delivery gets to the point, giving you the knowledge and confidence to manage project benefits and increase the certainty of success.
Focused on the needs of engineering and technical Project Managers, but generic enough to support projects in other areas such as business change, IT and product development.
Supported by downloadable on-line project benefits management tool templates that enable the techniques developed in the book to be applied in practice.
Comprehensive real world case studies demonstrate the use of tools.
Successful projects are the basis for the business many successful organisations, but many professionals lack the basic skills required to manage projects successfully. This book shows how to maximise the outcomes of projects and to ensure that the benefits arising from projects -- large or small -- are fully realized by the business. This key outcome can be easily overlooked or sidelined by the need to keep projects on track.
Managing Project Delivery provides simple yet powerful tools to ensure that projects deliver on their goals in a controlled and accountable manner. It is the first of four project management titles that separately build skills and together provide a powerful project management resource.
Key Features
- Project delivery is the third stage of the project lifecycle. This book shows how to maintain control and forecast the project outcome. Provides expert advice, tried-and-tested techniques and a delivery toolkit to address: • Business alignment • Value delivery • Control and forecasting
Readership
Project managers and project engineers in technology, engineering and process industry sectors; APM and PMI students; MBAs and Masters students
Table of Contents
Introduction Project, Programme and Portfolio Delivery Business Plan Delivery Set-up Plan Delivery Control Plan Delivery When Projects Go Wrong Case Study One: Capital Engineering Project Case Study Two: Accounts System Improvement Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559063
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750685153
About the Author
Trish Melton
Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK