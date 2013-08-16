Managing Ocean Environments in a Changing Climate

Kevin Noone is Professor of Meteorology at the Department of Applied Environmental Science at Stockholm University, is affiliated with the Stockholm Resilience Centre, and is Director of the Swedish Secretariat for Environmental Earth System Sciences (SSEESS) at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. He has a background in Chemical Engineering, and Civil and Environmental Engineering, Oceanography, Meteorology, and Atmospheric Physics. He has been on the faculty at both Stockholm University in Sweden and the University of Rhode Island in the U.S. From 2004-2008 he was the Executive Director of the International Geosphere-Biosphere Program (IGBP).

Early research work in Chemical Engineering focused on transparent semiconductors for use as solar cells. His primary research interests at present are in the area of atmospheric chemistry & physics, the effects of aerosols and clouds on air quality and the Earth's climate, and Applied Earth System Science. He is an advocate of an interdisciplinary approach to obtaining a solid scientific basis for decisions on environmental and climate issues. He is author/coauthor of more than 120 scientific articles and 10 book chapters.

Kevin has headed up of a number of large international field experiments, and is (or has been) a member of a number of international committees and boards. Currently he chairs the European Academies Science Advisory Council’s Environment Steering Panel, and is vice-chair of the International Group of Funding Agencies (IGFA), and is a member of the Transdisciplinary Advisory Board for the European Joint Programming Initiative on Climate. Kevin is active in conveying science to stakeholders and the general public. He regularly gives presentations and short courses on climate and Earth System Science for non-science audiences.