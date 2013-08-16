Managing Ocean Environments in a Changing Climate - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076686, 9780124076617

Managing Ocean Environments in a Changing Climate

1st Edition

Sustainability and Economic Perspectives

Authors: Kevin Noone Ussif Rashid Sumaila Robert Diaz
eBook ISBN: 9780124076617
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076686
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th August 2013
Page Count: 376
Description

Managing Ocean Environments in a Changing Climate summarizes the current state of several threats to the global oceans. What distinguishes this book most from previous works is that this book begins with a holistic, global-scale focus for the first several chapters and then provides an example of how this approach can be applied on a regional scale, for the Pacific region. Previous works usually have compiled local studies, which are essentially impossible to properly integrate to the global scale. The editors have engaged leading scientists in a number of areas, such as fisheries and marine ecosystems, ocean chemistry, marine biogeochemical cycling, oceans and climate change, and economics, to examine the threats to the oceans both individually and collectively, provide gross estimates of the economic and societal impacts of these threats, and deliver high-level recommendations.

Key Features

  • Nominated for a Katerva Award in 2012 in the Economy category
  • State of the science reviews by known marine experts provide a concise, readable presentation written at a level for managers and students
  • Links environmental and economic aspects of ocean threats and provides an economic analysis of action versus inaction
  • Provides recommendations for stakeholders to help stimulate the development of policies that would help move toward sustainable use of marine resources and services

Readership

Ocean and coastal scientists with focus on early stage researchers and students as well as coastal managers and policy makers

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Valuing the Ocean: An Introduction

Purpose and Scope of the Book

Differential Analysis for Future Scenarios

Expert Survey Approach

The Matrix: Values, Threats, and Knowledge

Knowledge for Decision Support

References

Chapter 2. Ocean Acidification

Acknowledgments

Cause and Chemistry

Time and Space Scales

Future Ocean Acidification Scenarios

Potential Future Effects on Physiological Processes and Behavior

Impacts on Communities, Food Webs, and Ecosystems

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Ocean Warming

Introduction

Physical Consequences of Ocean Warming

Biological Consequences of Ocean Warming

Summary and Take-Home Messages

References

Chapter 4. Hypoxia

Acknowledgments

Key Messages

Introduction

The Heart of the Problem

Global Patterns in Hypoxia

OMZs and Open Ocean Decline in Oxygen

Environmental Consequences of Hypoxia

Economic Consequences of Hypoxia

Global Change and Hypoxia

Restoration and the Future of Hypoxia

References

Chapter 5. Sea-Level Rise

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Causes of Sea-Level Rise

Observations of Sea-Level Rise

Sea Level Rise in the Future

Impacts of Sea-Level Rise

References

Chapter 6. Marine Pollution

Introduction

Chemical Pollution—POPs and Metals/Toxic Chemicals

Oil Pollution

Solid Substances

Radioactive Waste

Noise

Present and Forecasted Impacts of Pollution on Global Marine Ecosystems

References

Chapter 7. The Potential Economic Costs of the Overuse of Marine Fish Stocks

Fish and Fisheries Are Important to People

Evidence of Overuse of Fish Stocks

Climate Change Will Exacerbate the Problem of Overuse of Fish Stocks

Global Economic Loss due to Overfishing

Estimated Economic Losses

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Impacts of Multiple Stressors

Introduction

Global-Scale Stressors

Local- and Regional-Scale Stressors

Feedbacks and Synergistic Effects

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 9. Tipping Points, Uncertainty, and Precaution: Preparing for Surprise

Introduction

Why Buy Insurance?

Making Decisions in the Dark

Peering into the Future

Shell Game

Pentagon Planning

Safe Standards and Planetary Boundaries

References

Chapter 10. Valuing the Ocean Environment

Introduction

What Is Not Included

Classic Studies of the Value of Ocean Environments

Fisheries and Climate Change

Tourism and Climate Change

Costs of SLR

Stormy Weather

Shrinking the Ocean Carbon Sink

Valuing the Damages

Scenario Definitions

Fisheries

Sea-Level Rise

Storms

Tourism

Ocean Carbon Sink

References

Chapter 11. Managing Multiple Human Stressors in the Ocean: A Case Study in the Pacific Ocean

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Pattern of Biodiversity and Marine Living Resources

Key Human Pressures in the Pacific Ocean

Challenges to Sustainable Management of Fisheries Resources in the Pacific Ocean

Climate Change

Sustainable Management of the Pacific Ocean

References

Chapter 12. Paths to Sustainable Ocean Resources

Introduction

Implications of Major Threats and Policy Recommendations

Multiple Stressors: Putting the Pieces Together

Implications of Valuing Ocean Damages and Planning for Surprise

Pacific Region Case Study—Implications for Regional Ocean Governance

The Next Era of Global Ocean Governance: Paths to Sustainability

Concluding Recommendations

References

Index

Details

About the Author

Kevin Noone is Professor of Meteorology at the Department of Applied Environmental Science at Stockholm University, is affiliated with the Stockholm Resilience Centre, and is Director of the Swedish Secretariat for Environmental Earth System Sciences (SSEESS) at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. He has a background in Chemical Engineering, and Civil and Environmental Engineering, Oceanography, Meteorology, and Atmospheric Physics. He has been on the faculty at both Stockholm University in Sweden and the University of Rhode Island in the U.S. From 2004-2008 he was the Executive Director of the International Geosphere-Biosphere Program (IGBP).

Early research work in Chemical Engineering focused on transparent semiconductors for use as solar cells. His primary research interests at present are in the area of atmospheric chemistry & physics, the effects of aerosols and clouds on air quality and the Earth's climate, and Applied Earth System Science. He is an advocate of an interdisciplinary approach to obtaining a solid scientific basis for decisions on environmental and climate issues. He is author/coauthor of more than 120 scientific articles and 10 book chapters.

Kevin has headed up of a number of large international field experiments, and is (or has been) a member of a number of international committees and boards. Currently he chairs the European Academies Science Advisory Council’s Environment Steering Panel, and is vice-chair of the International Group of Funding Agencies (IGFA), and is a member of the Transdisciplinary Advisory Board for the European Joint Programming Initiative on Climate. Kevin is active in conveying science to stakeholders and the general public. He regularly gives presentations and short courses on climate and Earth System Science for non-science audiences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Stockholm University, Sweden

Affiliations and Expertise

Fisheries Economics Research Unit, Univ. of BC, Canada

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Institute of Marine Science, College of William and Mary, Gloucester Point, USA

Reviews

"Public debate about whether and how to respond to shifting environmental conditions will grow in the coming decade. Those who engage in the debate will find this book, which focuses on the vital role of the oceans, useful… The information is faithfully presented and current. Figures and tables are clear and comprehensible. Summing Up: Highly recommended." --Choice Reviews Online, May 2014

