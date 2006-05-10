Managing Maintenance Resources
1st Edition
Description
Managing Maintenance Resources shows how to reduce the complexity involved in engineering, or re-engineering, a maintenance organization. It recognises that this is a complex problem involving many inter-related decisions – such as whether or not resources should be centralized, contractor alliances be entered into or flexible working be adopted. This book provides a unique approach to modeling maintenance-production organizations. It enables the identification of problems and delivers guidelines to develop effective solutions.
This is one of three stand-alone volumes designed to provide maintenance professionals in any sector with a better understanding of maintenance management, enabling the identification of problems and the delivery of effective solutions.
Key Features
- The second of three stand-alone companion books, focusing on reducing the complexity of organizational design
- Covers the maintenance of plant, production and operations assets in industry and service sectors, including manufacturing, food and process engineering, minerals and mining, transport, power and IT
- Includes review questions, exercises and case studies
- Clearly specified objectives and learning outcomes are given for each chapter, including a route map to link each chapter to the rest of the topics covered
Readership
Professional: Maintenance, plant, production and operations engineers in any industry sector and many service sectors; Academic: these are not text books, but their origin is in Masters-level course notes for quality, reliability and maintenance engineers and as with Kelly’s other books, they will have a rigour and pedagogy which will make them suitable course use
Table of Contents
A business-centered approach to maintenance organization Maintenance organization in outline The maintenance workload Maintenance resource structuring Maintenance administrative structuring Human factors in maintenance management Trends in maintenance organization Case study 1: Moving with the times Case studies 2 and 3: Cautionary tales of organization change Case study 4: Reorganization of a mineral colliery Case study 5: The do’s and don’ts of maintenance teams Case study 6: Maintenance audit of an agricultural chemical plant Total productive maintenance: its uses and limitations Course exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462615
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669931
About the Author
Anthony Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey, Guildford, UK
Reviews
The book provides a unique approach to modeling maintenance-production organizations. It enables the identification of problems and delivers guidelines to develop effective solutions. The book is one of three standalone volumes on maintenance management.-IE Industrial Engineer, Norcross, GA December 2006