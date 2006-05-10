Managing Maintenance Resources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750669931, 9780080462615

Managing Maintenance Resources

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9780080462615
Paperback ISBN: 9780750669931
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th May 2006
Page Count: 312
Description

Managing Maintenance Resources shows how to reduce the complexity involved in engineering, or re-engineering, a maintenance organization. It recognises that this is a complex problem involving many inter-related decisions – such as whether or not resources should be centralized, contractor alliances be entered into or flexible working be adopted. This book provides a unique approach to modeling maintenance-production organizations. It enables the identification of problems and delivers guidelines to develop effective solutions.

This is one of three stand-alone volumes designed to provide maintenance professionals in any sector with a better understanding of maintenance management, enabling the identification of problems and the delivery of effective solutions.

Key Features

  • The second of three stand-alone companion books, focusing on reducing the complexity of organizational design
  • Covers the maintenance of plant, production and operations assets in industry and service sectors, including manufacturing, food and process engineering, minerals and mining, transport, power and IT
  • Includes review questions, exercises and case studies
  • Clearly specified objectives and learning outcomes are given for each chapter, including a route map to link each chapter to the rest of the topics covered

Readership

Professional: Maintenance, plant, production and operations engineers in any industry sector and many service sectors; Academic: these are not text books, but their origin is in Masters-level course notes for quality, reliability and maintenance engineers and as with Kelly’s other books, they will have a rigour and pedagogy which will make them suitable course use

Table of Contents

A business-centered approach to maintenance organization Maintenance organization in outline The maintenance workload Maintenance resource structuring Maintenance administrative structuring Human factors in maintenance management Trends in maintenance organization Case study 1: Moving with the times Case studies 2 and 3: Cautionary tales of organization change Case study 4: Reorganization of a mineral colliery Case study 5: The do’s and don’ts of maintenance teams Case study 6: Maintenance audit of an agricultural chemical plant Total productive maintenance: its uses and limitations Course exercises

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080462615
Paperback ISBN:
9780750669931

About the Author

Anthony Kelly

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Surrey, Guildford, UK

Reviews

The book provides a unique approach to modeling maintenance-production organizations. It enables the identification of problems and delivers guidelines to develop effective solutions. The book is one of three standalone volumes on maintenance management.-IE Industrial Engineer, Norcross, GA December 2006

