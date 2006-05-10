Managing Maintenance Resources shows how to reduce the complexity involved in engineering, or re-engineering, a maintenance organization. It recognises that this is a complex problem involving many inter-related decisions – such as whether or not resources should be centralized, contractor alliances be entered into or flexible working be adopted. This book provides a unique approach to modeling maintenance-production organizations. It enables the identification of problems and delivers guidelines to develop effective solutions.

This is one of three stand-alone volumes designed to provide maintenance professionals in any sector with a better understanding of maintenance management, enabling the identification of problems and the delivery of effective solutions.