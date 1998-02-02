Managing Legal and Security Risks in Computers and Communications
1st Edition
Description
The protection of computer and telecommunications technologies has spawned a completely new set of legal risks. Liability and litigation can arise from many situations, including misuse and abuse of computer databases, bulletin boards, e-mail, Web pages, electronic funds transfer systems, and proprietary computer programs. Managing Legal and Security Risks in Computing and Communications is written for professionals who are responsible for the protection of these systems. This up-to-date, easy-to-read guide to computer-related crime examines legal liability risks and recommends practical ways companies can develop policies, codes of conduct, and communications designed to make employees aware of their compliance obligations.
Managing Legal and Security Risks in Computing and Communications will:
- Help you quickly locate pertinent laws
- Provide guidance on the laws
- Present a legal reference for developing training material
- Help you foster a continuing dialog with legal counsel
Key Features
- Detailed discussion of the laws requiring organizations to retain computer security
- Examination of Federal and State law on computer crime
- Comprehensive, up-to-date, easy-to-read
Readership
Security managers, information security specialists
Table of Contents
Computer Protection and Legal Liability Risks
Reducing Liability Risks: Compliance Programs
Protecting Intellectual Property Rights
Trade Secrets
Trademarks and Patents
Copyrights
Information Privacy and Confidentiality
Records Management
Disaster Planning for Information Systems
Electronic Commerce
E-mail Policy Guide
Creating and Managing a Website
Computer Crime Law
Federal Sentencing Guidelines for Individuals and Organizations
Shoehorn Laws: Federal Statutes Used to Prosecute Computer-related Crime
State Computer Crime Statutes
Discovery and Computer Evidence
Technical Standards for Computing and Communications Security
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 2nd February 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510767
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750699389
About the Author
Paul Shaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor and publisher of Computing & Communications: Law and Protection, Financial Fraud, and Assets Protection, the latter periodical covering organizational integrity compliance. He is the coauthor of Corporate Crime Investigation, Fraud Awareness Manual, and Forensic Accounting Handbook.
Reviews
"...the book provides worthwhile information that would benefit any organization with responsibility for computing and communications." --Security Management