Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

Preface

1. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle for Instability

2. Acute Lateral Ankle Instability

3. Chronic Lateral Ankle Instability - Open Management

4. Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability – Brostrom

5. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lateral Ankle Instability - Allograft/Autograft Reconstruction

6. Percutaneous Minimally Invasive Treatment for Ankle Instability

7. Malalignment and Lateral Ankle Instability: Causes of Failure from the Varus Tibia to the Cavovarus Foot

8. Revision of Failed Surgical Lateral Ankle Instability Stabilization

9. Acute and Chronic Syndesmosis Injury - My Approach to Management

10. Medial Ankle Instability: The Deltoid Dilemma

11. Spring Ligament Instability

12. Low-Energy Lisfranc Injuries in an Athletic Population

13. Turf Toe Injury - Current Concepts and an Updated Review of Literature

14. Plantar Plate Injury and Angular Toe Deformity