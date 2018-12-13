Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle for Instability
2. Acute Lateral Ankle Instability
3. Chronic Lateral Ankle Instability - Open Management
4. Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability – Brostrom
5. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lateral Ankle Instability - Allograft/Autograft Reconstruction
6. Percutaneous Minimally Invasive Treatment for Ankle Instability
7. Malalignment and Lateral Ankle Instability: Causes of Failure from the Varus Tibia to the Cavovarus Foot
8. Revision of Failed Surgical Lateral Ankle Instability Stabilization
9. Acute and Chronic Syndesmosis Injury - My Approach to Management
10. Medial Ankle Instability: The Deltoid Dilemma
11. Spring Ligament Instability
12. Low-Energy Lisfranc Injuries in an Athletic Population
13. Turf Toe Injury - Current Concepts and an Updated Review of Literature
14. Plantar Plate Injury and Angular Toe Deformity
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrea Veljkovic, will discuss Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle. Under the direction of the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson, the issue will cover a number of key topics including: Imaging of the foot and ankle for instability, Chronic Lateral Ankle Instability, Acute Lateral Ankle Instability, Percutaneous Minimally Invasive Treatment for Ankle Instability, Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability, Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability, Revision of Failed Surgical Lateral Ankle Instability Stabilization, Medial Ankle Instability, Spring Ligament Instability, Plantar Plate Injury and Angular toe deformity, Low-Energy Lisfranc injuries in an athletic population, and Turf Toe Injury, among others.
