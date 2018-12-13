Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642170, 9780323642408

Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4

1st Edition

Authors: Andrea Veljkovic
eBook ISBN: 9780323642408
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Imaging of the Foot and Ankle for Instability

2. Acute Lateral Ankle Instability

3. Chronic Lateral Ankle Instability - Open Management

4. Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability – Brostrom

5. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lateral Ankle Instability - Allograft/Autograft Reconstruction

6. Percutaneous Minimally Invasive Treatment for Ankle Instability

7. Malalignment and Lateral Ankle Instability: Causes of Failure from the Varus Tibia to the Cavovarus Foot

8. Revision of Failed Surgical Lateral Ankle Instability Stabilization

9. Acute and Chronic Syndesmosis Injury - My Approach to Management

10. Medial Ankle Instability: The Deltoid Dilemma

11. Spring Ligament Instability

12. Low-Energy Lisfranc Injuries in an Athletic Population

13. Turf Toe Injury - Current Concepts and an Updated Review of Literature

14. Plantar Plate Injury and Angular Toe Deformity

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrea Veljkovic, will discuss Managing Instabilities of the Foot and Ankle. Under the direction of the series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson, the issue will cover a number of key topics including: Imaging of the foot and ankle for instability, Chronic Lateral Ankle Instability, Acute Lateral Ankle Instability, Percutaneous Minimally Invasive Treatment for Ankle Instability, Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability, Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Instability, Revision of Failed Surgical Lateral Ankle Instability Stabilization, Medial Ankle Instability, Spring Ligament Instability, Plantar Plate Injury and Angular toe deformity, Low-Energy Lisfranc injuries in an athletic population, and Turf Toe Injury, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323642408
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642170

About the Authors

Andrea Veljkovic Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.