Managing High-Tech Start-Ups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750692472, 9781483292328

Managing High-Tech Start-Ups

1st Edition

Authors: Duncan MacVicar Darwin Throne
eBook ISBN: 9781483292328
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd November 1992
Page Count: 244
Description

Managing High-Tech Start-Ups equips engineers with a basic tool-kit for founding a high-tech manufacturing company. It gives would-be entrepreneurs insightful knowledge on how to attack such problems as developing a marketing plan, a sales plan, targets, pricing, hiring a sales force, evaluating marketing results, and correcting problems. The book emphasizes how to correctly identify a problem, so time is spent on its causes and not on its symptoms. Particular emphasis is placed on the marketing aspects of new engineering ventures, since marketing is usually not part of an engineer's experience, yet is so vital in the success or failure of a new venture. The authors take the reader step-by-step through the process of marketing evaluation and developing a product plan.

Table of Contents

Starting your company; Planning your venture; Funding your venture; Staffing your company; Marketing, sales and support; Product development; Setting up a manufacturing operation; Quality is not a handbook, it's a philosophy; Maintaining financial control; How to get started.

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292328

About the Author

Duncan MacVicar

Darwin Throne

