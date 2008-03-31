Managing Foreign Research and Development in the People's Republic of China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341536, 9781780632254

Managing Foreign Research and Development in the People's Republic of China

1st Edition

The New Think-Tank of the World

Authors: Zheng Han
eBook ISBN: 9781780632254
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341536
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 2008
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

Literature review; The emerging market of China; Patterns of foreign R&D in China; Motivations and challenges of foreign R&D in China; Managing R&D professionals in China; Managing intellectual property rights; Managing cooperation with local universities; Conclusion and outlook.

Description

The undertaking of R&D in China by foreign organisations is explained through an analysis of the patterns of foreign investment in R&D and the motivations and challenges for undertaking R&D in China. The book provides a detailed reference source which outlines the general environment of R&D in China through governmental policies, Chinese domestic science and technology systems and contemporary developments of intellectual property protection. The practical implications for companies intending to set up R&D in China are also discussed.

Key Features

  • Contemporary environmental circumstances of undertaking R&D in China (policies, systems etc.)
  • Insights from the perspective of R&D managers in China (best practices, lessons learned and case studies)
  • Important implications for R&D activities in China

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies and international R&D managers

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632254
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341536

About the Authors

Zheng Han Author

Dr Zheng Han, a native Chinese, studied in Germany and holds a combined Master in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. At the Asia Research Centre of the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, he is working as research associate, consultant and lecturer. He is a scholar of the Swiss National Science Fund and a visiting scholar at the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, China and at Wharton-SMU Research Centre in Singapore. Zheng HAN has gained relevant experience at companies including McKinsey & Company and the Research and Technology division of DaimlerChrysler in Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

