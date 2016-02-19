Managing Financial Resources aims to explain the principles involved in the management of financial resources. It aims to provide practicing non-financial managers with an understanding of the terms and techniques of accountancy so they may communicate more easily with and understand financial reports issued by their more accounting-aware colleagues. The book concentrates on one type of financial information—management accountancy—but draws together concepts from systems analysis, organizational behavior, marketing, and other distinct disciplines to reflect the rich variety which is involved in the management of any limited resource within large organizations. Key topics discussed include published accounting statements; management decision-making, planning, and control; short- and long-term decision making in organizations; pricing decisions; and performance measurement and transfer pricing issues within divisionalized organizations. Each chapter includes problems and discussion topics ranging from open-ended case studies to problems with particular numerical answers. Suggested answers are offered at the back of the book.