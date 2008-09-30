Managing Electronic Resources
1st Edition
New and Changing Roles for Libraries
Table of Contents
Introduction; Universal discovery and access to information; The library catalogue and the new role of distributed electronic content tools; Electronic content products – materials management and integration; The ILS and the challenges of electronic materials; Whither the OPAC: new models for the primary library search interface; Still too many search interfaces: wrestling with old and new disintegrated applications; Innovative interfaces, new interfaces, search services, toolbars, lookups and widgets; End-to-end integration and a seamless user experience; Net size, bigger and better partnerships, and getting others to share the work; Library application services for information exchange services: more and less than web services; More elements of the integrated information environment; Conclusions.
Description
The on going movement to electronic collections presents many exciting new service opportunities for libraries, as well as creating materials management, resource, and service challenges. This book looks at how online resources are causing the roles and practices of libraries to change.
Key Features
- Forward looking consideration of critical emerging issues in library practice
- Draws on the author’s wide knowledge of electronic content management issues
- Presents a practical perspective based on the authors long standing experience
Readership
Librarians, library policy makers and students of library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631400
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343691
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343684
Reviews
…an excellent overview of the current state of affairs in electronic resources management for libraries …full of thoughtful discussion and interesting arguments., Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals newsletter
…a pleasant change to think about electronic resources without any reference to Athens or Shibboleth., Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals newsletter
This book is a timely, important work regarding collection integration and federated search evolution and would be of value in all library collections…Webster diligently explains his position and supports his views with substantial documentation and quotes from leading library authorities., Collection Building
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Webster Author
Peter M. Webster is Systems Librarian for the Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, U.S.A.