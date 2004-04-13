Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network
1st Edition
Authors: David Wall
eBook ISBN: 9780080479033
Hardcover ISBN: 9781932266917
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 13th April 2004
Page Count: 608
Description
Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network is essential reading for any network admin, network engineer, or security consultant responsible for the design, deployment and/or management of a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network. It covers all product features, with particular attention to the challenges of integrating legacy Cisco products into a Wireless-Aware network. Specifically, Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network also includes coverage of Cisco IOS Software-based Cisco Aironet Series access points, Cisco and Cisco Compatible client adapters and the CiscoWorks Wireless LAN Solution Engine (WLSE).
Key Features
- Emphasis on AUTOMATING and SIMPLIFYING the management of mixed environment (wired and wireless) networks
- Describes how to centralized control and configuration of thousands of networking devices
- Security blueprint to help detect rogue access points and achieve fast, secure roaming for mobile applications
Details
About the Author
David Wall
