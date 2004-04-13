Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266917, 9780080479033

Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network

1st Edition

Authors: David Wall
eBook ISBN: 9780080479033
Hardcover ISBN: 9781932266917
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 13th April 2004
Page Count: 608
Description

Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network is essential reading for any network admin, network engineer, or security consultant responsible for the design, deployment and/or management of a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network. It covers all product features, with particular attention to the challenges of integrating legacy Cisco products into a Wireless-Aware network. Specifically, Managing and Securing a Cisco Structured Wireless-Aware Network also includes coverage of Cisco IOS Software-based Cisco Aironet Series access points, Cisco and Cisco Compatible client adapters and the CiscoWorks Wireless LAN Solution Engine (WLSE).

Key Features

  • Emphasis on AUTOMATING and SIMPLIFYING the management of mixed environment (wired and wireless) networks
  • Describes how to centralized control and configuration of thousands of networking devices
  • Security blueprint to help detect rogue access points and achieve fast, secure roaming for mobile applications

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080479033
Hardcover ISBN:
9781932266917

About the Author

David Wall

