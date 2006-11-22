Managing a Veterinary Practice

This internationally appealing edition has been largely rewritten and contains new, updated information on leadership, the role of a manager, basic financial management, marketing, communication within the practice, and how to achieve good client compliance, as well as much sound practical advice from the author. Aimed at practice owners and managers, and those with a vested interest in understanding business management in veterinary practice, the book explains the core principles involved in running a business. ‘Big Business' concepts are explained in practical and applied terms to fulfil small business needs using examples from a wide variety of sources, including internationally recognized business management experts such as Peter Drucker, David Maister, Stephen Covey and Michael Gerber.