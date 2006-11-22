Managing a Veterinary Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702028205

Managing a Veterinary Practice

2nd Edition

Authors: Caroline Jevring-Back Erik Back
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028205
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd November 2006
Page Count: 370
Description

This internationally appealing edition has been largely rewritten and contains new, updated information on leadership, the role of a manager, basic financial management, marketing, communication within the practice, and how to achieve good client compliance, as well as much sound practical advice from the author. Aimed at practice owners and managers, and those with a vested interest in understanding business management in veterinary practice, the book explains the core principles involved in running a business. ‘Big Business' concepts are explained in practical and applied terms to fulfil small business needs using examples from a wide variety of sources, including internationally recognized business management experts such as Peter Drucker, David Maister, Stephen Covey and Michael Gerber.

Key Features

  • Fully updated with a new chapter on financial management written by new co-author and economist Erik Bäck
  • Focuses on key management issues including the importance of clear leadership and communication and compliance
  • Creates an understanding of the philosophy and background to effective business management
  • Demonstrates practical applications of the essential management principles needed to run a veterinary practice
  • Introduction of illustrations and photographs highlight and clarify important elements in the text
  • Extended appendices which include guidance on conducting market surveys
  • Highlighted boxes used to emphasize points, show examples and give advice

Table of Contents

  1. Leading change

    2. Creating a successful business

    3. Managing the economy in your vet clinic

    4. What leaders really do

    5. What does a practice manager do?

    6. Effective communication: the vital link

    7. Understanding your staff – what makes people tick

    8. Developing your practice team

    9. Marketing your practice

    10. Professional retailing in practice

    11. Understanding your clients

    12. Achieving excellence in client service

    13. Compliance: the art of making effective recommendations

    14. Role of wellness healthcare in veterinary practice

    15. The future of veterinary business

    Appendix 1 Telephone skills

    Appendix 2 Planning and managing effective team meetings

    Appendix 3 External lecturing

    Appendix 4 Process mapping and quality control

    Appendix 5 Setting fees in practice

    Appendix 6 Practice promotional literature

    Appendix 7 Conducting market surveys

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Paperback ISBN:
9780702028205

About the Author

Caroline Jevring-Back

Affiliations and Expertise

Nordic Veterinary Affairs Manager, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Glostrup, Denmark

Erik Back

Affiliations and Expertise

Frodo Consulting, Saltsjo-Duvnas, Sweden

