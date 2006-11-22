Managing a Veterinary Practice
2nd Edition
Description
This internationally appealing edition has been largely rewritten and contains new, updated information on leadership, the role of a manager, basic financial management, marketing, communication within the practice, and how to achieve good client compliance, as well as much sound practical advice from the author. Aimed at practice owners and managers, and those with a vested interest in understanding business management in veterinary practice, the book explains the core principles involved in running a business. ‘Big Business' concepts are explained in practical and applied terms to fulfil small business needs using examples from a wide variety of sources, including internationally recognized business management experts such as Peter Drucker, David Maister, Stephen Covey and Michael Gerber.
Key Features
- Fully updated with a new chapter on financial management written by new co-author and economist Erik Bäck
- Focuses on key management issues including the importance of clear leadership and communication and compliance
- Creates an understanding of the philosophy and background to effective business management
- Demonstrates practical applications of the essential management principles needed to run a veterinary practice
- Introduction of illustrations and photographs highlight and clarify important elements in the text
- Extended appendices which include guidance on conducting market surveys
- Highlighted boxes used to emphasize points, show examples and give advice
Table of Contents
- Leading change
2. Creating a successful business
3. Managing the economy in your vet clinic
4. What leaders really do
5. What does a practice manager do?
6. Effective communication: the vital link
7. Understanding your staff – what makes people tick
8. Developing your practice team
9. Marketing your practice
10. Professional retailing in practice
11. Understanding your clients
12. Achieving excellence in client service
13. Compliance: the art of making effective recommendations
14. Role of wellness healthcare in veterinary practice
15. The future of veterinary business
Appendix 1 Telephone skills
Appendix 2 Planning and managing effective team meetings
Appendix 3 External lecturing
Appendix 4 Process mapping and quality control
Appendix 5 Setting fees in practice
Appendix 6 Practice promotional literature
Appendix 7 Conducting market surveys
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 22nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028205
About the Author
Caroline Jevring-Back
Affiliations and Expertise
Nordic Veterinary Affairs Manager, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Glostrup, Denmark
Erik Back
Affiliations and Expertise
Frodo Consulting, Saltsjo-Duvnas, Sweden