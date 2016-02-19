Managerial Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166339, 9781483148823

Managerial Communication

1st Edition

Authors: T. M. Lillico
eBook ISBN: 9781483148823
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 172
Description

Managerial Communication deals with communication problems in the organization and how they occur, as well as the importance of accurate communication to an individual manager's career. Focusing on the problems of business enterprise in the electronics industry, this book discusses personal factors affecting promotion, along with interpersonal and group communication. It also looks at approaches for improving organizational communication. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of communication concepts and limitations, including the concept of ""noise"" in the communication process; the growth of public interest in organizational communication; and some of the major problems affecting organizational communication. The next chapter examines the methods used to identify weak links in the communication process, especially highly structured questionnaires. A generalized profile of the electronics managers covered in this study is presented, including the factors affecting their career achievement as well as interpersonal and group communication. Some approaches to improve organizational communication are also described. This monograph is intended for people concerned with organizational communication and especially for those who are actively engaged in management or supervision.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. Communication Concepts and Limitations

2. Method

3. The Electronics Managers

4. Personal Factors Affecting Promotion

5. Interpersonal Communication

6. Group Communication

7. Improving Organizational Communication

8. Conclusions

Appendix 1 Management Communication Study Questionnaire

Appendix 2 Management Communication Study Questionnaire

Appendix 3 Occupational Level Scale

Appendix 4 Educational Level Scale

Appendix 5 Status Differential Scale

Appendix 6 Cognitive Distance

Appendix 7 Promotion Rate

Appendix 8 Need for Promotional Substitute Scales

Appendix 9 Managerial Style Scale

Appendix 10 Definition of Terms

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

T. M. Lillico

