Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion
8th Edition
Description
Covering both emerging and proven techniques in this dynamic area of oral health, Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion, 8th Edition is the only textbook that guides you from basic anatomy and function to providing solutions to many common occlusal and TMD problems. Clear descriptions and a new full-color design promote a complete understanding of normal, abnormal, and dysfunctional occlusal relationships and masticatory function and dysfunction. A recognized industry-standard, this book's conservative, cost-effective approach, helps you learn how to achieve treatment goals while keeping the best interests of your patients in mind.
Key Features
- Globally recognize TMD expert author Jeff Okeson details the most current and effective solutions around.
- Evidence-Based Practice focus helps you to put the information and techniques in this book into practice to better the lives and relieve the suffering of your patients.
- Logical organization of content includes functional anatomy, etiology and identification of disturbances, treatment of disturbances, and occlusal therapy.
- Full-color design provides more vivid clinical photos and illustrations.
- Robust Art Program allows you to fully understand normal occlusion and masticatory function and learn to recognize and help manage abnormalities in these areas.
- Clinical Comment boxes give you critical thinking points and instructions on how to apply these to everyday clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Part I: Functional Anatomy
1. Functional Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Masticatory System
2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Physiology of the Masticatory System
3. Alignment and Occlusion of the Dentition
4. Mechanics of Mandibular Movement
5. Criteria for Optimal Functional Occlusion
6. Determinants of Occlusal Morphology
Part II: Etiology Considerations of Temporomandibular Disorders
7. Etiology of Functional Disturbances in the Masticatory System
8. Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders
9. History of and Examination for Temporomandibular Disorders
10. Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders
Part III: Treatment of Functional Disturbances of the Masticatory System
11. General Considerations in the Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
12. Treatment of Masticatory Muscle Disorders
13. Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
14. Treatment of Chronic Mandibular Hypomobility and Growth Disorders
15. Occlusal Appliance Therapy
16. Treatment Sequencing and Diagnostic Algorithms
Part IV: Occlusal Therapy
17. General Considerations in Occlusal Therapy
18. Use of Articulators in Occlusal Therapy
19. Selective Grinding
20. Restorative Considerations in Occlusal Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 9th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323611749
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582117
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323611725
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323611732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676748
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323582100
About the Author
Jeffrey Okeson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of the Orofacial Pain Center, Director of the Division of Masticatory Function, Department of Oral Health Practice, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY