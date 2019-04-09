Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323582100, 9780323611749

Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion

8th Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Okeson
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th April 2019
Page Count: 512
Description

Covering both emerging and proven techniques in this dynamic area of oral health, Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion, 8th Edition is the only textbook that guides you from basic anatomy and function to providing solutions to many common occlusal and TMD problems. Clear descriptions and a new full-color design promote a complete understanding of normal, abnormal, and dysfunctional occlusal relationships and masticatory function and dysfunction. A recognized industry-standard, this book's conservative, cost-effective approach, helps you learn how to achieve treatment goals while keeping the best interests of your patients in mind.

Key Features

  • Globally recognize TMD expert author Jeff Okeson details the most current and effective solutions around.
  • Evidence-Based Practice focus helps you to put the information and techniques in this book into practice to better the lives and relieve the suffering of your patients. 　
  • Logical organization of content includes functional anatomy, etiology and identification of disturbances, treatment of disturbances, and occlusal therapy.
  • Full-color design provides more vivid clinical photos and illustrations.
  • Robust Art Program allows you to fully understand normal occlusion and masticatory function and learn to recognize and help manage abnormalities in these areas.
  • Clinical Comment boxes give you critical thinking points and instructions on how to apply these to everyday clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Part I: Functional Anatomy
1. Functional Anatomy and Biomechanics of the Masticatory System
2. Functional Neuroanatomy and Physiology of the Masticatory System
3. Alignment and Occlusion of the Dentition
4. Mechanics of Mandibular Movement
5. Criteria for Optimal Functional Occlusion
6. Determinants of Occlusal Morphology

Part II: Etiology Considerations of Temporomandibular Disorders
7. Etiology of Functional Disturbances in the Masticatory System
8. Signs and Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorders
9. History of and Examination for Temporomandibular Disorders
10. Diagnosis of Temporomandibular Disorders

Part III: Treatment of Functional Disturbances of the Masticatory System
11. General Considerations in the Treatment of Temporomandibular Disorders
12. Treatment of Masticatory Muscle Disorders
13. Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
14. Treatment of Chronic Mandibular Hypomobility and Growth Disorders
15. Occlusal Appliance Therapy
16. Treatment Sequencing and Diagnostic Algorithms

Part IV: Occlusal Therapy
17. General Considerations in Occlusal Therapy
18. Use of Articulators in Occlusal Therapy
19. Selective Grinding
20. Restorative Considerations in Occlusal Therapy

About the Author

Jeffrey Okeson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of the Orofacial Pain Center, Director of the Division of Masticatory Function, Department of Oral Health Practice, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY

