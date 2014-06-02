Management of Primary and Revision Hallux Valgus, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299206, 9780323299381

Management of Primary and Revision Hallux Valgus, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Molloy
eBook ISBN: 9780323299381
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299206
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2014
Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the basics of primary and revision bunion surgery, including serveral different osteotomies, techniques, and one section dedicated to pediatric care.

About the Authors

Andrew Molloy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwest Foot and Ankle Clinic at BMI Sefton

