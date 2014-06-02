Management of Primary and Revision Hallux Valgus, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-2
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Molloy
eBook ISBN: 9780323299381
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299206
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2014
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the basics of primary and revision bunion surgery, including serveral different osteotomies, techniques, and one section dedicated to pediatric care.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299381
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323299206
About the Authors
Andrew Molloy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwest Foot and Ankle Clinic at BMI Sefton
