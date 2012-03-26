Management of Peri-operative Complications, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-2

Management of Peri-operative Complications is examined in the issue of Surgical Clinics, guest edited Drs. Lewis Kaplan and Stanley Rosenbaum. Topics include: fluids and electrolytes, hypoperfusion, shock states and ACS, surgical prophylaxis and complication avoidance bundles, NSQIP, SCIP and TQIP, post-operative malnutrition and probiotic therapy, post-operative malnutrition and probiotic therapy, damage control for intra-abdominal sepsis, multi-drug resistant organisms and antibiotic management, pneumonia and acute pulmonary failure, organ failure avoidance and mitigation strategies, delirium, EtOH withdrawl and polypharmacy withdrawl states, cellular and molecular physiology of nerve injury and persistent post-operative pain, acute pain management following operation: preventing chronic post-operative pain, massive transfusion and related issues, post-op ileus, SBO and colonic dysmotility, GI hemorrhage, and in-hospital rescue therapies.