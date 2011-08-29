Management of Neck Pain, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 22-3
1st Edition
Anatomy and Pain Generators of the Neck, Physical Examination and Assessment of Neck Pain, Differentiating Between Neck and Shoulder Pain, Radiology of the Neck: A review of Xxray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, and other Imaging Modalities, Electrodiagnostic Evaluation of Neck Pain, Cervical Radiculopathy, Cervical Facet-Mediated Pain, Neck Pain in the Athlete, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome: Current Diagnostics, Treatments, and Controversies, Neck Pain from a Rheumatologic Perspective, Conservative Treatment for Neck Pain: Medications, Physical Therapy, and Exercise, Complementary and Alternative Treatment for Neck Pain: Acupuncture, Massage, TENS, Yoga, Chiropractic Care, Interventional Treatments for Neck Pain: Epidural Steroid Injections, Medial Branch Blocks, Radiofrequency Ablation, Pulsed Radiofrequency, and Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neck Pain From a Spine Surgeon's Perspective
- 216
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 29th August 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455711215
- 9781455712199
Allen Chen Author
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Fellow University of California, Los Angeles West Los Angeles VA Medical Centers Santa Monica, CA