Management of High Grade Bladder Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-2

The Guest Editors have assembled top key opinion leaders to provide current reviews on the multidisciplinary approach to the management of high-grade bladder cancer. Articles are devoted to fluorescence cystoscopy, confocal laser endomicroscopy, narrow band imaging; Novel therapeutic approaches for recurrent nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer; Trimodality therapy in bladder cancer; the data and the reality of perioperative chemotherapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer; radical transurethral resection alone, robotic or partial cystectomy or extended lymphadenectomy: Neoadjuvant paradigm for drug development in muscle invasive bladder cancer; Novel biomarkers to predict response and prognosis in localized bladder cancer; Immunotherapy in Advanced/Metastatic Urothelial Cancer ; and Adjuvant Chemotherapy in High Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer.