Management of High Grade Bladder Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-2
1st Edition
Description
The Guest Editors have assembled top key opinion leaders to provide current reviews on the multidisciplinary approach to the management of high-grade bladder cancer. Articles are devoted to fluorescence cystoscopy, confocal laser endomicroscopy, narrow band imaging; Novel therapeutic approaches for recurrent nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer; Trimodality therapy in bladder cancer; the data and the reality of perioperative chemotherapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer; radical transurethral resection alone, robotic or partial cystectomy or extended lymphadenectomy: Neoadjuvant paradigm for drug development in muscle invasive bladder cancer; Novel biomarkers to predict response and prognosis in localized bladder cancer; Immunotherapy in Advanced/Metastatic Urothelial Cancer ; and Adjuvant Chemotherapy in High Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376242
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376235
About the Authors
Arjun Balar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Perlmutter NYU Cancer Center, New York, NY