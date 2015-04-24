Management of High Grade Bladder Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376235, 9780323376242

Management of High Grade Bladder Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-2

1st Edition

Authors: Arjun Balar
eBook ISBN: 9780323376242
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376235
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Description

The Guest Editors have assembled top key opinion leaders to provide current reviews on the multidisciplinary approach to the management of high-grade bladder cancer. Articles are devoted to fluorescence cystoscopy, confocal laser endomicroscopy, narrow band imaging;  Novel therapeutic approaches for recurrent nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer;  Trimodality therapy in bladder cancer;  the data and the reality of perioperative chemotherapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer; radical transurethral resection alone, robotic or partial cystectomy or extended lymphadenectomy: Neoadjuvant paradigm for drug development in muscle invasive bladder cancer;  Novel biomarkers to predict response and prognosis in localized bladder cancer; Immunotherapy in Advanced/Metastatic Urothelial Cancer ; and Adjuvant Chemotherapy in High Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer.

About the Authors

Arjun Balar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Perlmutter NYU Cancer Center, New York, NY

