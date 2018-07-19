Management of High Altitude Pathophysiology
1st Edition
Description
Management of High Altitude Pathophysiology presents a comprehensive overview on the various therapeutic practices and ongoing research relating to the development of more potent and novel formulations for managing high altitude pathophysiology. It provides a detailed application of both herbal and non-herbal therapeutic agents, including their nanoformulations. This important reference provides benefits to the medical and herbal scientific communities, doctors treating patients with high altitude complications, individuals travelling to high altitudes for recreation or work, and scientists working on future drug development.
Key Features
- Provides the recent advances and potential therapeutic agents for ameliorating the high-altitude complications
- Includes herbal remedies for the prophylaxis and treatment of the high-altitude maladies
- Elucidates the significance of Yogic practices and ergonomics in managing stress at high altitude
Readership
Researchers of physiology and biology, physiologists, biochemists, medicinal chemists, phytotherapists, clinicians, and other professionals working for the improvement of the health and safety of the individuals, who visit, reside or work at Altitude Mountains
Table of Contents
Section I: HUMAN PERFORMANCE AT HIGH ALTITUDE
1. High altitude and Hypoxia
2. High altitude ailments: Causes and Effects
Section II: HERBAL THERAPEUTICS FOR HIGH ALTITUDE PROBLEMS
3. Hippophae sp.: A boon for high altitude maladies
4. Valeriana sp.: The role in ameliorating high altitude ailments
5. Rhodiola sp.: The herbal remedy for high altitude problems
6. Cordyceps sp.: The precious mushroom for high altitude maladies
7. Ganoderma sp.: The royal mushroom for high altitude ailments
8. Curcuma sp.: The nature’s souvenir for high altitude illness
9. Characterization techniques of herbal products
Section III: NON-HERBAL THERAPEUTICS FOR HIGH ALTITUDE ILLNESS
10. Allopathic remedies
11. Homeopathic remedies
12. Nano-formulations: A novel approach against Hypoxia
13. Biosesnsors for Hypoxia markers
Section IV: NON-MEDICAL THERAPIES FOR HIGH ALTITUDE AILMENTS
14. Performance enhancement through physical activity
15. Yogic practices for high altitude ailments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139998
About the Editor
Kshipra Misra
Dr. Kshipra Misra is an eminent scientist and worked as Additional Director/Scientist `F' at Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Delhi. There she headed Department of Biochemical Sciences. She obtained her Ph. D in Chemistry and was Post-Doctoral fellow at Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard University, USA. She is also visiting scientist in the University of Quebec, Canada. She has been constantly guiding M. Sc/ M. Tech and Ph. D students. She has successfully completed various projects in DRDO. She is expert member in various research project evaluation committees of different government organizations and academic institutes. She has authored more than hundred research papers published in international and national journals and has wrote book chapters also. She has two national and two international patents to her credit on the process and device for the arsenic remediation. She has also filed four patents on herbal preparations. She is life member for number of national and international professional societies. She has delivered number of invited talks in national and international events in India as well as abroad. She is in the editorial board of some of the journals of international repute and also reviewer for many journals. Among various awards, she has received WATI (Women and Technological Innovation) award from Bhartiya Stree Shakti in the year 2004, Anveshan Award-2003 by IIM, Ahmedabad for the innovative technology and Eminent Scientist of the year 2009 by National Environmental Science Academy (NESA) for her outstanding contribution in reducing the impact of Arsenic Poisoning of ground water in India by virtue of developing and implementing a simple and cost effective arsenic remediation technology. Her technology for arsenic remediation has been awarded DRDO- Spin off award-2007. She is also the recipient of prestigious Bharat Jyoti Award-2012 and NRDC, government of India social innovation award- 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Additional Director/Scientist `F'; Head, Department of Biochemical Sciences; Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, India
Priyanka Sharma
Dr. Sharma has more than thirteen years of research experience working in the Biochemistry Division of DIPAS (DRDO). She has been working on the projects related to the improvement of performance of Indian soldiers deployed in the harshest of climates. Whereas the performance in defence operations demands highest from the human, extreme environment in military operations limits this performance. Her major research contribution is evaluation of anti-stress and adaptogenic activity of various herbal agents for development of adaptogens/nutraceuticals for performance enhancement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist `B'; Department of Cellular Biochemistry ; Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, India
Anuja Bhardwaj
Dr. Bhardwaj is Ph.D in Life sciences and has worked under the supervision of Dr. Kshipra Misra, at Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), DRDO, India. Her thesis work was on "Bio-guided fractionation of Ganoderma lucidum". She has post-graduate degree in the discipline of biotechnology and is graduate in the Medical laboratory technology. She has been awarded CSIR-fellowship in Life sciences. Her research work included extraction procedures, characterization of herbal extracts and/or fractions for the presence of bioactive principles. She has also carried out in vitro and in vivo studies designed to evaluate the bio-efficacy of herbal extracts. She has developed various skills in the subject of phytochemistry and herbal medicine during her tenure at DIPAS. She is also well acquainted with techniques in the field of pathology. She has presented and published research papers at both international and national levels and has also contributed book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Research Scholar; Department of Biochemical Sciences; Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, India