Management of High Altitude Pathophysiology

Dr. Kshipra Misra is an eminent scientist and worked as Additional Director/Scientist `F' at Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Delhi. There she headed Department of Biochemical Sciences. She obtained her Ph. D in Chemistry and was Post-Doctoral fellow at Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard University, USA. She is also visiting scientist in the University of Quebec, Canada. She has been constantly guiding M. Sc/ M. Tech and Ph. D students. She has successfully completed various projects in DRDO. She is expert member in various research project evaluation committees of different government organizations and academic institutes. She has authored more than hundred research papers published in international and national journals and has wrote book chapters also. She has two national and two international patents to her credit on the process and device for the arsenic remediation. She has also filed four patents on herbal preparations. She is life member for number of national and international professional societies. She has delivered number of invited talks in national and international events in India as well as abroad. She is in the editorial board of some of the journals of international repute and also reviewer for many journals. Among various awards, she has received WATI (Women and Technological Innovation) award from Bhartiya Stree Shakti in the year 2004, Anveshan Award-2003 by IIM, Ahmedabad for the innovative technology and Eminent Scientist of the year 2009 by National Environmental Science Academy (NESA) for her outstanding contribution in reducing the impact of Arsenic Poisoning of ground water in India by virtue of developing and implementing a simple and cost effective arsenic remediation technology. Her technology for arsenic remediation has been awarded DRDO- Spin off award-2007. She is also the recipient of prestigious Bharat Jyoti Award-2012 and NRDC, government of India social innovation award- 2012.