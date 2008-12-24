Management of Heart Failure in the Emergent Situation, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704846

Management of Heart Failure in the Emergent Situation, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 5-1

1st Edition

Authors: W. Peacock James Neuenschwander
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704846
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2008
Page Count: 240
Description

Acute heart failure has relatively recently been recognized as a distinct entity within the continuum of heart failure. Patients with acute heart failure present to the emergency department when they are unable to breathe, and their pathophysiology differs from that of patients sitting in a doctor’s office. Medical literature is just beginning to catch up with this distinct and challenging problem. This issue of Heart Failure Clinics should make an important contribution to the literature with its coverage of transportation and EMT services, triage, and specific treatment for patients in acute heart failure, including advanced treatment methods.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704846

About the Authors

W. Peacock Author

Dr. Frank Peacock is the immediate past chief medical officer and prior president of the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (formerly known as the Society for Chest Pain Centers). He is a Professor of Emergency Medicine, associate chair, and research director for Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Texas

James Neuenschwander Author

