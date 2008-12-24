Management of Heart Failure in the Emergent Situation, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 5-1
1st Edition
Description
Acute heart failure has relatively recently been recognized as a distinct entity within the continuum of heart failure. Patients with acute heart failure present to the emergency department when they are unable to breathe, and their pathophysiology differs from that of patients sitting in a doctor’s office. Medical literature is just beginning to catch up with this distinct and challenging problem. This issue of Heart Failure Clinics should make an important contribution to the literature with its coverage of transportation and EMT services, triage, and specific treatment for patients in acute heart failure, including advanced treatment methods.
Details
- 240
- English
- © Saunders 2009
- 24th December 2008
- Saunders
- 9781437704846
About the Authors
W. Peacock Author
Dr. Frank Peacock is the immediate past chief medical officer and prior president of the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (formerly known as the Society for Chest Pain Centers). He is a Professor of Emergency Medicine, associate chair, and research director for Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Texas