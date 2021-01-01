COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Management of Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CEC) in Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222638

Management of Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CEC) in Environment

1st Edition

Authors: Pardeep Singh Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain Sanchayita Rajkhowa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222638
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 412
Description

Management of Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CEC) in Environment provides information on new concepts and the latest developments in the origin, reaction pathways, transportation, transformation products, identification and adverse effects of CEC, as well as recent remediation technologies and tools for CEC. The book explores processes such as nanotechnology for the degradation of CEC by using various heterogeneous catalysts. Chapters incorporate both theoretical and practical aspects and will serve as a baseline for future studies. The book is an indispensable resource for university students, teachers and researchers, especially those working in the areas of remediation and management of contaminants.

Key Features

  • Takes a holistic approach, focusing on the origin of contaminants, type of contaminants, remediation technologies, regulations and legal aspects
  • Applies chemical, physical and biological processes for the treatment of emerging contaminants
  • Written by a team of internationally reputed and rising researchers

Readership

Chemical engineers, environmental engineers and scientist, scholars working on the management and remediation of hazardous waste; scientist working in fields of environmental management and remediation; civil engineers working on waste treatment

Table of Contents

PART 1 Environmental Origin, Identification and Adverse Effects of CEC
1. Persistent Organic Pollutants 
2. Pharmaceutical Ingredients
3. Personal Care Products
4. Illegal Drugs in Environment
5. Steroids in Environment
6. Trace Organics in Environment
7. Veterinary Medicines
8. Earthworms
9. Nanomaterials

PART 2 Environmental Technologies for CEC
10. Physical Treatment technologies
11. Bio-based Treatment technologies
12. Nanotechnology based Treatment technologies

PART 3 Environmental Management Tools for CEC
13. Socioeconomic Intervention of CEC
14. Life Cycle Assessment Of CEC
15. Health and Safety Risk of CEC
16. Legalization and Policies
17. Future of Modern Society & Sustainability
18. Concluding remarks and policies on Contaminants of Emerging Concern

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222638

About the Authors

Pardeep Singh

Dr. Pardeep Singh is an Assistant Professor at Department of Environmental Studies, PGDAV College University of Delhi, New Delhi, India. He completed his Master’s Degree from the Department of Environmental Science Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, and doctorate from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, India. His research interests are in waste management, wastewater treatment and electronic waste management. He has published various research and review articles in national and international journals in the fields of environmental science research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, PGDAV College University of Delhi, New Delhi, India

Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain

Dr Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology & advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA

Sanchayita Rajkhowa

Dr. Sanchayita Rajkhowa, is currently working as Assistant Professor (Department of Chemistry, Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat, Assam, India) and has obtained her doctorate degree from North Eastern Hill University, Shillong in the year 2017. Her research is focused on surface chemistry, surfactants, carbohydrate chemistry and their impact on drug discovery and development. Dr. Rajkhowa has published several research papers in journals of both international and national repute as well as book chapters in her research areas with international publishers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology, Assam, Jorhat, India

