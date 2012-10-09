Management of Compressive Neuropathies of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455758463, 9781455758470

Management of Compressive Neuropathies of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 43-4

1st Edition

Authors: Asif Ilyas
eBook ISBN: 9781455758470
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758463
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th October 2012
Description

This issue of Orthopedic Clinics aims to provide and up-to-date compilation of management and treatment techniques of Compressive Neuropathies, along with anatomies and illustrative cases of key areas in the upper extremities most commonly affected and treated by orthopedic surgeons.

About the Authors

Asif Ilyas Author

