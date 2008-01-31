Management Education in Japan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342182, 9781780632490

Management Education in Japan

1st Edition

Authors: Norio Kambayashi Masaya Morita Yoko Okabe
eBook ISBN: 9781780632490
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342182
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2008
Page Count: 122
Table of Contents

Introduction: The contexts of management education in Japan; Curriculum in leading business schools in Japan; Japanese firms’ expectations to management education from the viewpoint of management; Students’ expectations to management education from the viewpoint of employees; Comparison on MBA holders’ careers/qualities between Japan and US why do some Japanese employees select to study in American business schools instead of Japanese ones? Management education in corporate universities; Comparisons of management education between these corporate universities and authentic universities; Conclusion summary and implications for practitioners and academics.

Description

The changing nature of education and training systems in Japanese firms is reviewed with focus on developments of management education in Japanese universities. Based on a contextual model, this book examines whether the MBA education system in the Japanese business schools is useful for human resource development in Japanese firms and discusses the importance of developments of Japanese-specific methods of management education.

Key Features

  • New research topics: few studies focussing on Japanese management education
  • Systematic and critical review of the up-to-date literature on management education
  • Empirical evidence: interview data collected both from HR directors/managers and from employees who belongs to an MBA course

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies

Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632490
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342182

About the Authors

Norio Kambayashi Author

Professor Norio Kambayashi has Doctoral degrees from the University of Warwick, UK and from Kobe University, Japan. Professor Kambayashi specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Kambayashi has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kobe University

Masaya Morita Author

Professor Masaya Morita has a Doctoral degree from Kobe University. Professor Morita specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Morita has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kansai University

Yoko Okabe Author

Professor Yoko Okabe has a Doctoral degree from Osaka University. Professor Okabe specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Okabe has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto Sangyo University, Japan

