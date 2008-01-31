Management Education in Japan
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: The contexts of management education in Japan; Curriculum in leading business schools in Japan; Japanese firms’ expectations to management education from the viewpoint of management; Students’ expectations to management education from the viewpoint of employees; Comparison on MBA holders’ careers/qualities between Japan and US why do some Japanese employees select to study in American business schools instead of Japanese ones? Management education in corporate universities; Comparisons of management education between these corporate universities and authentic universities; Conclusion summary and implications for practitioners and academics.
Description
The changing nature of education and training systems in Japanese firms is reviewed with focus on developments of management education in Japanese universities. Based on a contextual model, this book examines whether the MBA education system in the Japanese business schools is useful for human resource development in Japanese firms and discusses the importance of developments of Japanese-specific methods of management education.
Key Features
- New research topics: few studies focussing on Japanese management education
- Systematic and critical review of the up-to-date literature on management education
- Empirical evidence: interview data collected both from HR directors/managers and from employees who belongs to an MBA course
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st January 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632490
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342182
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Norio Kambayashi Author
Professor Norio Kambayashi has Doctoral degrees from the University of Warwick, UK and from Kobe University, Japan. Professor Kambayashi specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Kambayashi has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kobe University
Masaya Morita Author
Professor Masaya Morita has a Doctoral degree from Kobe University. Professor Morita specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Morita has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kansai University
Yoko Okabe Author
Professor Yoko Okabe has a Doctoral degree from Osaka University. Professor Okabe specialise in human resource management and research in human resource developments. Professor Okabe has published books and articles widely both in Japanese and in English.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto Sangyo University, Japan