Mammalian Protein Metabolism
1st Edition
Volume I
Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume I focuses on the processes, methodologies, biosynthesis, protein formation, and reactions involved in mammalian protein metabolism.
The selection first elaborates on the origin and growth of concepts of protein metabolism, including the development of nitrogen balance as a technique for the study of protein metabolism; identification of proteins as a chemical class; discovery of nitrogen and its biological consequences; and recognition of the importance of nitrogenous compounds. The text then examines protein digestion and absorption in nonruminants and digestion and absorption of nitrogenous compounds in ruminants. Topics include passage of nitrogenous compounds from the rumen; utilization of nitrogenous compounds in the rumen; and endogenous nitrogen entering the reticulum and rumen.
The book examines free amino acids and peptides in tissues, metabolic fate of amino acids, protein biosynthesis in mammalian tissues, and metabolism of plasma proteins. Discussions focus on the distribution of proteins between plasma and lymph, interpretation of plasma radioactivities, amino acid activating enzymes, ribosomes and protein synthesis, pathways of amino acid degradation, and synthesis of urea.
The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in mammalian protein metabolism.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Historical Introduction: The Origin and Growth of our Present Concepts of Protein Metabolism
I. Discovery of Nitrogen and Its Biological Consequences: The Age of Black, Rutherford, and Lavoisier
II. Recognition of the Importance of Nitrogenous Compounds: The Nutritional Studies of Francois Magendie
III. Identification of the Proteins as a Chemical Class: The Theories of Liebig and Mulder
IV. The Development of Nitrogen Balance as a Technique for the Study of Protein Metabolism: The Era of Carl Voit
V. The Nutritional Studies of Voit and His Successors
VI. Studies on the Metabolism of Nitrogenous Materials since the Time of Voit
VII. Conclusion
References
Part I Biochemical Aspects of Protein Metabolism
An Introduction to Biochemical Aspects of Protein Metabolism
Text
Chapter 2 Protein Digestion and Absorption in Nonruminants
I. Introduction
II. Digestion in the Stomach
III. Digestion in the Intestine
IV. The Endogenous Protein
V. Absorption
References
Chapter 3 The Digestion and Absorption of Nitrogenous Compounds in the Ruminant
I. Introduction
II. Endogenous Nitrogen Entering the Reticulum and Rumen
III. Utilization of Nitrogenous Compounds in the Rumen
IV. Passage of Nitrogenous Compounds from the Rumen
V. The Nitrogen Cycle within the Body of the Ruminant
References
Chapter 4 Free Amino Acids and Peptides in Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Where Do Amino Acids Go when They Disappear from the Circulation?
III. General Biological Significance of Cellular Uptake of Amino Acids
IV. Influence of the Uptake Process on the Direction of Amino Acid Metabolism
V. Mode of Amino Acid Transport
VI. Peptides in Tissues
VII. Intravenous Amino Acid Nutrition: An Intensified Form of the General Problem of Supplying Amino Acids to Cells
VIII. Homeostasis of the Plasma Amino Acid Levels
References
Chapter 5 The Metabolic Fate of Amino Acids
I. Pathways of Amino Acid Degradation
II. Synthesis of Urea
III. Formation of Nitrogenous Cell Constituents from Amino Acids
IV. Urinary Excretion of Amino Acids
V. Biosynthesis of Nonessential Amino Acids in the Mammalian Body
VI. Gluconeogenesis from Amino Acids
VII. Nutritional Adaptation of Amino Acid Metabolism
VIII. The Cause of the Specific Dynamic Action of Proteins
References
Chapter 6 Protein Biosynthesis in Mammalian Tissues
Part I. The Mechanism of Protein Synthesis
I. The Problem of Protein Biosynthesis
II. Major Events Leading to a Hypothesis of Protein Synthesis
III. Amino Acid Activating Enzymes
IV. Soluble Ribonucleic Acid
V. Ribosomes
VI. Ribosomes and Protein Synthesis
VII. Genetic Control of Protein Synthesis: Synthesis of Templates
VIII. Protein Synthesis in Mitochondria
IX. Protein Synthesis in Isolated Nuclei
X. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 Protein Biosynthesis in Mammalian Tissues
Part II. Studies on Turnover in the Whole Animal
I. Introduction
II. Different Types of Protein Turnover
III. General Problems Arising in the Interpretation of Turnover Data
IV. Protein Turnover in Specific Systems
V. Attempts at Assessment of Over-all Rate of Protein Synthesis in the Whole Mammal
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8 Metabolism of Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Proteins between Plasma and Lymph
III. Sites of Catabolism and Replacement
IV. Interpretation of Plasma Radioactivities
V. Interpretation of Total Body I131 Radioactivities
VI. Absolute Measurement of Protein Synthesis Rate
VII. Role of the Liver in Plasma Protein Metabolism
VIII. Possible Sites of Catabolism
IX. Rates of Plasma Protein Catabolism
X. Rates of Plasma Protein Synthesis
XI. Plasma Protein Metabolism in Dietary Deprivation
XII. Qualifications to a First-Order Kinetic Concept
XIII. Possible Significance of Turnover
XIV. Appendix on Preparation of Labeled Proteins
References
Chapter 9 Some Aspects of Hormone and Protein Metabolic Interrelationships
I. Introduction
II. Hormones and Fetal Growth
III. Hormones and Prepubertal Growth
IV. Hormones, Body Growth, and Nitrogen Balance
V. Hormones and Serum Proteins
VI. Hormones and Protein Metabolism in Tissues and Organs
VII. Pregnancy
VIII. Protein Nutrition and Hormone Action
IX. Steroids in Recovery from Protein Depletion
X. Hypophysectomy and Protein Repletion
References
Chapter 10 General Aspects of the Regulation of Protein Metabolism by Diet and Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Response to Dietary Protein Intake, with Reference to Labile or Reserve Body Protein
III. Influence of Dietary Carbohydrate and Fat on Protein Metabolism
IV. Hormonal Action and Body Protein Distribution
V. Interaction of Diet and Hormones in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism
VI. General Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 11 Elimination of Nitrogen from the Body
Introduction
I. Excretion of Nitrogenous Compounds in the Urine
II. Dermal Losses
III. Fecal Excretion
IV. The Concept of Nitrogen Balance
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272924