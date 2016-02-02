Malware Diffusion Models for Modern Complex Networks

Vasileios Karyotis received his Diploma in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), Greece, in June 2004, his M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, PA, USA, in August 2005 and his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from NTUA, Greece, in June 2009. Since July 2009 he is with the Network Management and

Optimal Design (NETMODE) Lab of NTUA, Greece, where he is currently a senior researcher.

Dr. Karyotis was awarded a fellowship from the Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania (2004-2005) and one of two departmental fellowships for exceptional graduate students from the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering of NTUA (2007-2009).

His research interests span the areas of stochastic modeling and performance evaluation of communications networks, resource allocation, malware propagation and network science.

He has given various tutorial presentations in conferences, workshops and seminars, and he has been a TPC co-chair of the 2014 IEEE INFOCOM workshop on Dynamic Social Networks (DySON) and the 2015 IEEE ICC workshop on Dynamic Social Networks (DySON). He is a member of the Technical Chamber of Greece since 2004, and a member of the IEEE since 2003. He has participated in various R&D projects funded by the EC (FP6, FP7), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Greek General Secretariat for Research and Technology (GSRT).