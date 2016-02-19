Malnutrition and the Eye
1st Edition
Description
Malnutrition and the Eye discusses the nutritional influences on vision structure and function. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 17 chapters that cover that nutritional aspects of vision, malnutrition, and eye diseases related to nutrient deficiency. The first part describes the anatomy, development, and growth of the eye. This part also examines the significant effect of intrauterine nutrition in the growth of the eye and its components. The second part focuses on the role of various nutrients in vision, such as vitamin A and B complex, proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, cholesterol, and fats. This part also emphasizes the mechanism of congenital malformations related to malnutrition, together with the genetic factors induced by dietary deficiency. A discussion on the vision effects of ingested dietary and non-dietary toxins is included. The third part describes the eye problems and diseases related to nutrient deficiency. This book is of value to nutritionists, ophthalmologists, clinicians, and anatomists.
Table of Contents
Part A Nutritional Aspects of Vision
Chapter 1. The Adult Eye
I. General
II. Protective Coat
III. Vascular Coat
IV. Neuro-epithelial Layer
V. Contents of the Eye
Chapter 2 Development and Growth of the Eye
I. Development of the Eye
II. Growth of the Eye and Its Components
Part B Malnutrition in Animals
Chapter 3 Total and Aqueous Inanition
I. Total Inanition
II. Aqueous Inanition
Chapter 4. Vitamin A in Animal Malnutrition
I. Animal Xerophthalmia
II. The Functions of Vitamin A in the Body
III. Vitamin A and Sex
IV. Hypervitaminosis A
Chapter 5. Vitamins of the Î’ Complex in Animal Malnutrition
I. Introduction
II. The Ocular Glands and the Lids
III. The Conjunctiva and Cornea
IV. The Lens
V. The Retina
VI. The Optic Nerves and Pathways
VII. The Vitreous Body
Chapter 6. Other Vitamins and Some Elements
I. Introduction
II. Other Vitamins
III. Some Elements
Chapter 7. Proteins and Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Growth of the Eyeball
III. The Ocular Glands and Lids
IV. The Conjunctiva and Cornea
V. The Lens
VI. The Retina
VII. Protein and Vitamin A
Chapter 8. Carbohydrates, Cholesterol, and Fats
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrates
III. Cholesterol
IV. Fats
Chapter 9. Congenital Malformations
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin A
III. Vitamins of the Î’ Complex
IV. Other Vitamins and Some Elements
Chapter 10. Ingestion of Toxic Substances
I. Non-dietary Ingested Toxins
II. Dietary Toxins
Part C Human Nutritional Eye Disease
Chapter 11. Starvation
Starvation
Chapter 12. Vitamin A in Human Nutritional Eye Disease
I. Vitamin A Deficiency 1
II. Vitamin A Intoxication
Chapter 13. Vitamins of the Î’ Complex in Human Nutritional Eye Disease
I. Introduction
II. Anterior Segment
III. The Posterior Segment
Chapter 14. Other Nutrients
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin C
III. Vitamin D
IV. Vitamin Î•
V. Vitamin Îš
VI. Vitamin Î¡
VII. Calcium and Phosphorus
VIII. Zinc
IX. Iron
X. Amino Acids and Protein
XI. Carbohydrate
XII. Cholesterol and Fats
Chapter 15. Ingestion of Toxic Substances
I. Non-dietary Ingested Toxins
II. Dietary Toxins
Chapter 16. Some Eye Problems in Malnourished Communities
I. Discrete Colliquative Keratopathy (D.C.K.)
II. Trachoma
III. Cataract
IV. Refractive Errors
V. Congenital Malformations
Chapter 17. Examination of the Eye in the Evaluation of Nutritional Status
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Examination
III. External Appearance of the Eye
IV. Recommendations for a Nutrition-Eye Survey
