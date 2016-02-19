Male Accessory Sex Organs
Male Accessory Sex Organs: Structure and Function in Mammals investigates the salient features of subcellular structure and function of some sex hormone-dependent organs as well as the molecular hormonal mechanisms that regulate them. It describes the embryology, anatomy, and histology of the male sex accessory glands, along with hormonal regulation of fine structure, effects of nutrition on male accessory organs, and uptake and retention of androgens in these organs. Organized into three sections comprised of 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the ultrastructural organization, nutritional requirements, and chief functional properties of the main sex accessory glands in males. It then discusses the molecular mechanisms of hormone action, immunological aspects and systematic abnormalities of some of these male accessory sex organs, pituitary secretion of gonadotropins, fine structural aspects of cytodifferentiation, and biochemical and functional properties related to sperm metabolism and fertility. Other chapters focus on zinc in male sex accessory organs, the role of lysosomal enzymes, the effects of androgens on DNA and RNA synthesis in sex accessory tissue, and the experimental carcinogenesis of the prostate. The book includes in vivo and in vitro studies on prostatic carcinoma and concludes with a chapter on functional and structural changes in male accessory sex organs during aging. This book is invaluable to biomedical scientists, pathologists, and researchers interested in the biology and pathology of male accessory sex organs.
Part I Structure and Function
Chapter 1. Embryology, Anatomy, and Histology of the Male Sex Accessory Glands
I. Embryology
II. Anatomy and Histology
References
Chapter 2. Fine Structure and Cytochemistry of Male Sex Accessory Organs
I. Introduction
II. Basic Ultrastructural Organization of the Various Components of the Male Sex Accessory Tract
III. The Prostate Gland: Fine Structure and Cytochemistry
IV. The Seminal Vesicles
V. The Epididymis
VI. The Ductus Deferens
VII. Structural-Functional Correlations
References
Chapter 3. Fine Structural Aspects of Cytodifferentiation
I. Introduction
II. Precursor Structures: Fine Structure of the Wolffian Duct and the Urogenital Sinus
III. Changes in Fine Structure Surrounding the Onset of Androgen Secretion in the Fetus
IV. Formation of the Fetal Seminal Vesicle and Prostate
V. Postnatal Development
VI. Growth of the Endoplasmic Reticulum and Golgi Apparatus
VII. Degeneration of Cells during Development
VIII. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Pituitary Secretion of Gonadotropins: Factors Involved in Sexual Differentiation
I. Neural Control of Gonadotropin Secretion
II. Sexual Differentiation of the Hypothalamus
References
Chapter 5. Biochemical and Functional Properties Related to Sperm Metabolism and Fertility
I. Introduction
II. Testicular Environment
III. Ductuli Efferentes
IV. Epididymal Environment
V. Vas Deferens and Ampullary Glands
VI. Seminal Vesicle
VII. Prostate
References
Chapter 6. Zinc in Male Sex Accessory Organs: Distribution and Hormonal Response
I. Introduction
II. Gross Anatomic Localization
III. Cellular Anatomic Localization
IV. Zinc in Prostatic Fluid and Semen
V. Biochemical Studies of Zinc in the Reproductive Organs
VI. Physiological Response of Zinc to Hormones
VII. Possible Functions of Zinc in the Male Reproductive System
VIII. Zinc in Human Prostatic Disease
IX. Practical Applications of Zinc in the Male Sex Accessory Organs
References
Chapter 7. Effects of Nutrition on Male Accessory Organs
I. Introduction
II. Hormone-Nutrition Interrelationships
III. Association between Different Types of Malnutrition
IV. Analysis of Semen as a Diagnostic Aid in Assessing Changes in Accessory Organs due to Malnutrition
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Hormonal Regulation of Fine Structure
I. Introduction
II. Ultrastructural and Cytochemical Changes in the Rat Ventral Prostate Induced by Castration
III. Ultrastructural and Cytochemical Changes in Rat Prostatic Epithelium Induced by Hypophysectomy
IV. The Epididymis: Effects of Castration or Hypophysectomy
V. The Seminal Vesicles: Effects of Castration or Hypophysectomy
VI. Reversibility of the Involution Process: The Ability of Androgen to Restore Structural Integrity
VII. Functional-Structural Correlations
References
Chapter 9. Lysosomal Enzymes: Their Role in Secretion, Involution, and Other Processes in Male Sex Accessory Organs
I. Introduction
II. Presence of Acid Hydrolases in the Male Reproductive Tract
III. Subcellular Distribution of Lysosomal Enzymes in Male Sex Accessory Organs
IV. Role of Lysosomes in Secretory Processes in Sex Accessory Organs
V. Role of Hydrolases in Sex Accessory Organ Involution
VI. Role of Hydrolases in Aging
VII. Other Functions of Lysosomes in the Male Reproductive Tract
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Part II Molecular Biology of Hormone Action
Chapter 10. Androgen Receptors, Antiandrogens, and Uptake and Retention of Androgens in Male Sex Accessory Organs
I. Introduction
II. Androgens in Blood
III. Androgens in Target Organs
IV. Androphilic Proteins in Target Cells
V. Intracellular Translocation of Androgen Receptors in the Prostate
VI. Nature of 5α-Dihydrotestosterone-Binding Receptor Proteins
VII. Antiandrogens and Uptake and Retention of Androgens
VIII. Concluding Remarks
Note Added in Proof
References
Chapter 11. C19-Steroid Metabolism in Male Accessory Sex Glands. Correlation of Changes in Fine Structure and Radiometabolite Patterns in the Prostate of the Androgen-Deprived Dog
I. Introduction
II. C19-Steroid Biosynthesis in the Epididymis and Vas Deferens
III. C19-Steroid Transformations in Sex Accessory Organs
IV. Correlation of Changes in Fine Structure and C19-Steroid Radiometabolite Patterns in the Prostate of the Androgen-Deprived Dog
V. Concluding Remarks
Note Added in Proof
References
Chapter 12. The Effects of Androgens on DNA and RNA Synthesis in Sex Accessory Tissue
I. Introduction
II. RNA Metabolism
III. DNA Metabolism
References
Chapter 13. Cell Renewal and Mitogenic Activity of Testosterone in Male Sex Accessory Glands
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Testosterone on Growth and Cell Renewal
III. Effect of Continuous Androgen on Growth and Cell Renewal
IV. Mitotic Response in Different Accessory Sex Glands
V. Metabolism of Testosterone in Relation to its Mitogenic Activity
VI. Discussion
References
Part III Senescence and Pathology
Chapter 14. The Prostate Gland in Organ Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Growth Pattern in Vivo
IV. Growth Patterns in Vitro
V. Effect of Hormones
VI. Interaction of Hormones with Testosterone
VII. Rat Prostate Gland as a Bioindicator of Androgenic Activity of Fetal Organs
VIII. Uptake of Testosterone
IX. Metabolism of Testosterone and Dihydrotestosterone
X. Effects of Testosterone and Testosterone Metabolites on the Fine Structure of Mouse and Rat Prostate Glands
XI. Action of 20-Methylcholanthrene
XII. Influence of Steroid Hormones on the Methylcholanthrene Effect
XIII. The Effect of Hormones on Human Prostatic Tumors
XIV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 15. Experimental Carcinogenesis of the Prostate
I. Introduction
II. General Review of Cancer of the Prostate in Man
III. Model Systems
IV. Summary
Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Fine Structure and Cytochemistry of Human Prostatic Carcinoma
I. Introduction
II. Clinical and Histological Classification of Prostatic Cancer
III. Ultrastructure of Prostatic Cancer Cells in Relation to Clinical Malignancy
IV. Histochemistry of Cancer of the Human Prostate
V. Comments
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Hormone Dependence of Carcinoma of the Prostate
I. Historical Review
II. Endocrine Basis for Hormonal Procedures
III. Clinical Management of Carcinoma of the Prostate
IV. Prostatic Carcinoma—An Overgrowth of Normal Prostatic Epithelium?
References
Chapter 18. Immunologic Properties of Sex Accessory Tissue Components
I. Introduction
II. Prostate Tissue
III. Prostatic Fluid
IV. Considerations of Related Studies
V. Seminal Plasma and Seminal Vesicle
VI. Epididymis
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Functional and Structural Changes in Accessory Sex Organs during Aging
I. Introduction
II. Structural Changes in Accessory Sexual Organs with Age
III. Functional Changes in Accessory Sexual Organs with Age
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
