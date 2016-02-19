Malaria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124261037, 9781483257471

Malaria

1st Edition

Immunology and Immunization

Editors: Julius P. Kreier
eBook ISBN: 9781483257471
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 364
Description

Malaria: Volume 3, Immunology and Immunization is a collection of papers dealing with malaria parasites, the methods for measuring the immunological response to plasmodia, and the vertebrates host's immune response to plasmodia. Some papers discuss immunization against sporozoites, against the exoerythrocytic stages of malaria parasites, against asexual blood-inhabiting stages of plasmodia, as well as gamete immunization in malaria. One paper describes various separation methods to isolate malaria parasites and their constituents. Another paper discusses in detail the theory and practice of methods used in measuring antibody responses which occur during plasmodial infections, including the antibody response against sporozoites, exoerythrocytic forms, and in the different blood stages. Another paper explains the vertebrate host's immune response to plasmodial infection as a homeostatic physiological response changing along with the progression of the disease. The changes in the dynamic cellular cascade are different as the disease progresses causing death, than when these lead to recovery. Another paper enumerates the parameters which determine malarial infectiousness from one individual to another such as the time of onset, duration, intensity of the blood infections, as well as the maturity, longevity, and rate of production of gametocytes. Pharmacologists, general medical practitioners, investigators, and laboratory technicians involved in malarial research will find the collection very useful.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volumes 1 and 2

Contents of Babesiosis

1 The Isolation of Malaria Parasites and Their Constituents

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Plasmodia and Their Constituents

III. Conclusions

References

2 Methods for Measuring the Immunological Response to Plasmodia

I. Introduction

II. The Antibody Response against Sporozoites

III. The Antibody Response against Exoerythrocytic Forms

IV. The Antibody Response to Blood Stages

Reference

3 The Vertebrate Host’s Immune Response to Plasmodia

I. Introduction

II. The Immune Response against Plasmodia

III. Summary and Hypothesis: Probable Mechanisms of Immunity to Plasmodia

References

4 Immunization against Sporozoites

I. Introduction

II. Immunization of Rodents against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria

III. Immunization of Simian Hosts against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria

IV. Immunization of Humans against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria

V. Conclusions

VI. Perspectives

References

5 Immunization against Exoerythrocytic Stages of Malaria Parasites

I. Introduction

II. Immune Responsiveness to Exoerythrocytic Stages

III. Discussion

References

6 Immunization against Asexual Blood-Inhabiting Stages of Plasmodia

I. Introduction

II. Immunization against Bird Malaria Parasites

III. Immunization against Rodent Malaria Parasites

IV. Immunization against Simian Malaria Parasites

V. Immunization against Human Malaria Parasites

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

7 Infectiousness and Gamete Immunization in Malaria

I. Introduction

II. Avian Malaria (Plasmodium gallinaceum)

III. Rodent Malaria(Plasmodium yoelii)

IV. Simian Malaria

V. Human Malaria

VI. Conclusions

References

Appendix 1 Prospects for Development of Vaccines against Plasmodium falciparum Infection

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Immunization against Plasmodium falciparum Blood Stages

III. Immunization of Humans against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria

IV. Prerequisites for Vaccines for Human Use

V. Conclusions

References

Appendix 2 The Role of Vaccination in the Strategy of Malaria Control

Text

References

Appendix 3 Prospects for Malaria Blood Stage Vaccine

Text

References

Appendix 4 Manufacturing Aspects of Antiplasmodial Vaccine Production

Text

References

Appendix 5 The Agency of International Development Program for Malaria Vaccine Research and Development

Text

Appendix 6 The Great Neglected Diseases of Mankind

Text

References

Index

