Malaria
1st Edition
Immunology and Immunization
Description
Malaria: Volume 3, Immunology and Immunization is a collection of papers dealing with malaria parasites, the methods for measuring the immunological response to plasmodia, and the vertebrates host's immune response to plasmodia. Some papers discuss immunization against sporozoites, against the exoerythrocytic stages of malaria parasites, against asexual blood-inhabiting stages of plasmodia, as well as gamete immunization in malaria. One paper describes various separation methods to isolate malaria parasites and their constituents. Another paper discusses in detail the theory and practice of methods used in measuring antibody responses which occur during plasmodial infections, including the antibody response against sporozoites, exoerythrocytic forms, and in the different blood stages. Another paper explains the vertebrate host's immune response to plasmodial infection as a homeostatic physiological response changing along with the progression of the disease. The changes in the dynamic cellular cascade are different as the disease progresses causing death, than when these lead to recovery. Another paper enumerates the parameters which determine malarial infectiousness from one individual to another such as the time of onset, duration, intensity of the blood infections, as well as the maturity, longevity, and rate of production of gametocytes. Pharmacologists, general medical practitioners, investigators, and laboratory technicians involved in malarial research will find the collection very useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 1 and 2
Contents of Babesiosis
1 The Isolation of Malaria Parasites and Their Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Plasmodia and Their Constituents
III. Conclusions
References
2 Methods for Measuring the Immunological Response to Plasmodia
I. Introduction
II. The Antibody Response against Sporozoites
III. The Antibody Response against Exoerythrocytic Forms
IV. The Antibody Response to Blood Stages
Reference
3 The Vertebrate Host’s Immune Response to Plasmodia
I. Introduction
II. The Immune Response against Plasmodia
III. Summary and Hypothesis: Probable Mechanisms of Immunity to Plasmodia
References
4 Immunization against Sporozoites
I. Introduction
II. Immunization of Rodents against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria
III. Immunization of Simian Hosts against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria
IV. Immunization of Humans against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria
V. Conclusions
VI. Perspectives
References
5 Immunization against Exoerythrocytic Stages of Malaria Parasites
I. Introduction
II. Immune Responsiveness to Exoerythrocytic Stages
III. Discussion
References
6 Immunization against Asexual Blood-Inhabiting Stages of Plasmodia
I. Introduction
II. Immunization against Bird Malaria Parasites
III. Immunization against Rodent Malaria Parasites
IV. Immunization against Simian Malaria Parasites
V. Immunization against Human Malaria Parasites
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
7 Infectiousness and Gamete Immunization in Malaria
I. Introduction
II. Avian Malaria (Plasmodium gallinaceum)
III. Rodent Malaria(Plasmodium yoelii)
IV. Simian Malaria
V. Human Malaria
VI. Conclusions
References
Appendix 1 Prospects for Development of Vaccines against Plasmodium falciparum Infection
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Immunization against Plasmodium falciparum Blood Stages
III. Immunization of Humans against Sporozoite-Induced Malaria
IV. Prerequisites for Vaccines for Human Use
V. Conclusions
References
Appendix 2 The Role of Vaccination in the Strategy of Malaria Control
Text
References
Appendix 3 Prospects for Malaria Blood Stage Vaccine
Text
References
Appendix 4 Manufacturing Aspects of Antiplasmodial Vaccine Production
Text
References
Appendix 5 The Agency of International Development Program for Malaria Vaccine Research and Development
Text
Appendix 6 The Great Neglected Diseases of Mankind
Text
References
Index
