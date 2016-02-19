Making Pollution Prevention Pay
1st Edition
Ecology with Economy as Policy
Description
Making Pollution Prevention Pay: Ecology with Economy as Policy is a collection of articles that helps in the understanding the concepts and experiences of industries that consider economic growth with environmental quality. The book presents 14 papers on the philosophy, technology, and economics of pollution prevention. The coverage of the text includes topics such as chemical recycling, waste management and reduction, and pollution prevention. The book also details the concept of “pollution prevention pays”; disposal cost reduction; and implication and procedures for waste elimination of hazardous wastes. The text will be of great interest to readers concerned with the various measures taken to preserve environmental health.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. The Characteristics and Distinctive Features of Imperialist Foreign Policy in the Seventies and Early Eighties
Chapter 2. Washington's Diplomacy
Chapter 3. French Diplomacy: Continuity and Renovation
Chapter 4. FRG Diplomacy and Its Evolution
Chapter 5. Britain's Diplomacy in the Seventies and Eighties
Chapter 6. New Factors in Italian Diplomacy
Chapter 7. Japanese Diplomacy at the Crossroads
Chapter 8. The Imperialist Powers and China
Chapter 9. Diplomacy of Capitalist Countries and the Disarmament Problem
Chapter 10. The Diplomacy of the Western Powers and European Security
Chapter 11. The Diplomacy of the Developed Capitalist Countries and the United Nations Organization
Conclusion
Economic and Environmental Health through Education and Cooperation among Industry, Government and Citizens Claud "Buck" O'Shields
"Where Do We Go from Here, and How Do We Get There?" Concluding Panel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182353