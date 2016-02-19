Maize
1st Edition
Recent Progress in Chemistry and Technology
Description
Maize: Recent Progress in Chemistry and Technology covers the proceedings of a symposium on the progress in chemistry and technology of maize. The symposium is held at the Seventh World Cereal and Bread Congress in Prague, Czechoslovakia on June 28–July 2, 1982. This book is composed of 16 chapters that focus on considerable progress in the composition and processing of maize.
This text initially covers the composition of lipids in maize starches and the hemicelluloses content of corn seed. It goes on discussing corn bran as a source of dietary fiber; extrusion cooking of corn flours and starches; and use of debranching enzymes in dextrose production. Other chapters examine the effect of composition and structure of maize on double enzyme processing; the utilization of maize flour in breadmaking; the energy preservation in maize drying; and the drying conditions related to wet-milling of maize. A chapter also examines the biochemical and microbiological changes in stored maize. Moreover, this book also describes the effect of mycotoxin contamination in the maize field. Finally, moisture determinations in maize and maize germ flour prepared by supercritical carbon dioxide extraction are considered. This book will be a useful reference for students, scientists, technologists, and manufacturers who are involved in any facet of maize production and utilization.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Lipids in Maize Starches
Corn Seed Hemicellulose
Impact of Corn Bran on Nutritional Status and on Gastrointestinal Tract Function of Humans
Water Quantitative Analysis of Corn Grains. Study of a New Heat Treatment on Whole Grain
New Developments in Energy Preservation for Maize Drying
Biochemical and Microbiological Changes in Maize Grain Depending on Different Ways of Conservation
The Action of Mycotoxins on French Corn
Maize Drying Conditions and Its Resulting Quality for Wet-Milling Industry
Development Tendencies in Respect to Production and Processing of Maize in the EEC
Maize Drying Conditions and Its Resulting Quality for Dry-Milling Industry
The Use of Debranching Enzymes in Dextrose Syrup Production
On the Effect of Composition and Structure of Maize (Kernel) Endosperm on the Process of Double Enzyme Hydrolysis
Extrusion Cooking of Corn Flours and Starches as Snacks, Breadings, Croutons, Breakfast Cereals, Pastas, Food Thickeners, and Adhesives
Hydrothermic Treatment of Corn Flour for Breadmaking
Maize Germ Flours for Food Purposes by Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Extraction
Systems of Corn Grinding in Developing Countries
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158732