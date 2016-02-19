Maize - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123709400, 9780323158732

Maize

1st Edition

Recent Progress in Chemistry and Technology

Editors: George Inglett
eBook ISBN: 9780323158732
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 262
Description

Maize: Recent Progress in Chemistry and Technology covers the proceedings of a symposium on the progress in chemistry and technology of maize. The symposium is held at the Seventh World Cereal and Bread Congress in Prague, Czechoslovakia on June 28–July 2, 1982. This book is composed of 16 chapters that focus on considerable progress in the composition and processing of maize.
This text initially covers the composition of lipids in maize starches and the hemicelluloses content of corn seed. It goes on discussing corn bran as a source of dietary fiber; extrusion cooking of corn flours and starches; and use of debranching enzymes in dextrose production. Other chapters examine the effect of composition and structure of maize on double enzyme processing; the utilization of maize flour in breadmaking; the energy preservation in maize drying; and the drying conditions related to wet-milling of maize. A chapter also examines the biochemical and microbiological changes in stored maize. Moreover, this book also describes the effect of mycotoxin contamination in the maize field. Finally, moisture determinations in maize and maize germ flour prepared by supercritical carbon dioxide extraction are considered. This book will be a useful reference for students, scientists, technologists, and manufacturers who are involved in any facet of maize production and utilization.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Lipids in Maize Starches

Corn Seed Hemicellulose

Impact of Corn Bran on Nutritional Status and on Gastrointestinal Tract Function of Humans

Water Quantitative Analysis of Corn Grains. Study of a New Heat Treatment on Whole Grain

New Developments in Energy Preservation for Maize Drying

Biochemical and Microbiological Changes in Maize Grain Depending on Different Ways of Conservation

The Action of Mycotoxins on French Corn

Maize Drying Conditions and Its Resulting Quality for Wet-Milling Industry

Development Tendencies in Respect to Production and Processing of Maize in the EEC

Maize Drying Conditions and Its Resulting Quality for Dry-Milling Industry

The Use of Debranching Enzymes in Dextrose Syrup Production

On the Effect of Composition and Structure of Maize (Kernel) Endosperm on the Process of Double Enzyme Hydrolysis

Extrusion Cooking of Corn Flours and Starches as Snacks, Breadings, Croutons, Breakfast Cereals, Pastas, Food Thickeners, and Adhesives

Hydrothermic Treatment of Corn Flour for Breadmaking

Maize Germ Flours for Food Purposes by Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Systems of Corn Grinding in Developing Countries

Index


