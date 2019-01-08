Magnonics: Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series provides up-to-date and concise summaries of the present knowledge of interface transmission science. The series' volumes foster the exchange of ideas among scientists interested in different aspects of interface transmission, with each release designed as a text, a reference, and a source. The series serves as an introduction to advanced graduate students, researchers and scientists with little acquaintance with the subject, and is also useful in keeping specialists informed about general progress in the field. A detailed description of mathematical languages is provided in an appendix, enabling readers to find composite system linear transmission properties.

All scientists who contribute to these volume have worked in interface transmission in composite systems over many years, providing a thorough and comprehensive understanding of magnonics.