Magnonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128133668, 9780128133675

Magnonics

1st Edition

Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series

Authors: Abdellatif Akjouj Leonard Dobrzyński Housni Al-Wahsh El Houssaine El Boudouti Gaëtan Lévêque Yan Pennec Bahram Djafari-Rouhani
eBook ISBN: 9780128133675
Paperback ISBN: 9780128133668
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th January 2019
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

1. General introduction
2. One-dimensional magnonics
3. Two-dimensional magnonics
4. Three-dimensional magnonics
5. Perspectives

Description

Magnonics: Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series provides up-to-date and concise summaries of the present knowledge of interface transmission science. The series' volumes foster the exchange of ideas among scientists interested in different aspects of interface transmission, with each release designed as a text, a reference, and a source. The series serves as an introduction to advanced graduate students, researchers and scientists with little acquaintance with the subject, and is also useful in keeping specialists informed about general progress in the field. A detailed description of mathematical languages is provided in an appendix, enabling readers to find composite system linear transmission properties.

All scientists who contribute to these volume have worked in interface transmission in composite systems over many years, providing a thorough and comprehensive understanding of magnonics.

Key Features

  • Offers a unique approach to magnonics from an interfacial transmission point-of-view
  • Teaches the modern physics of interface transmission, and in particular, magnonics through composite systems
  • Authored and edited by world-leading experts on Interface Transmission

Readership

Students, researchers and scientists in surface science, condensed matter physics, and materials science

About the Authors

Abdellatif Akjouj Author

Dr. Abdellatif Akjouj is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France. He received a PhD in Physics from the University of Science and Technology in Lille, France. He is a co-author of more than 130 research publications and wrote several book chapters in subjects related to nanotechnology, nanoplasmonics, biosensors, and magnonics and phononics circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France

Leonard Dobrzyński Author

Professor Leonard Dobrzynski obtained his Diploma d' Etudes Physics and his Doctorate from the University Paris, France.He started his professional career at the National Centre for Scientific Research, University of California, Irvine, followed by the National Center for Scientific Research, Grenoble and Lille, France. Further he became research director in Lille and Madrid, Maitre de Conferences FUPL, Lille, and Professor of Physics at the Federation University and Polytechnique de Lille. Since 2008 he has been Emeritus Research Director. He is a recipient of the Prix Special, Society des Sciences, Lille, and a member of the Society Francaise Physique, Society Europeenne de Physique. He is Editor of the journal Surface Science Reports, Editor of Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces, and co-author of Surface Phonons and Polaritons. He has published 251 articles in international scientific journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Investigator, National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University, France

Housni Al-Wahsh Author

Dr. Housni Al-Wahsh is a Professor in the Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt

El Houssaine El Boudouti Author

Dr. El Houssaine El Boudouti is a Professor in the Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco

Gaëtan Lévêque Author

Dr. Gaëtan Lévêque is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

Yan Pennec Author

Dr. Yan Pennec is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

Bahram Djafari-Rouhani Author

Dr. Bahram Djafari-Rouhani is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

