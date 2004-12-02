Magnetoelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120884872, 9780080473253

Magnetoelectronics

1st Edition

Editors: Mark Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780080473253
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120884872
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2004
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
275.00
233.75
170.00
144.50
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The arrival of the ‘information age’ took most people by surprise – including scientists and technologists. Today, research on better, smaller, and faster ways to store and transfer information continues to grow, and growing fast within this scope is the field of magnetoelectronics. With its possibilities as a magnetic storage technology capable of overcoming the vulnerabilities of CMOS (complementary metal on oxide semiconductor), magnetoelectronics promises to be an important installation in the information era.

Readership

Scientists, engineers and program managers who are involved in - or becoming involved in – magnetoelectronics; under-graduates and graduates studying magnetoelectronics.

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080473253
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120884872

About the Editor

Mark Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Research Laboratory, Washington US

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.