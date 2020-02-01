Magnetism and Spintronics in Carbon and Carbon Nanostructured Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176801

Magnetism and Spintronics in Carbon and Carbon Nanostructured Materials

1st Edition

Authors: Sekhar Ray
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176801
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  1. The fundamental aspects of the spintronics
    2. Introduction: carbon and carbon-nanomaterials
    3. Magnetism and spintronics in amorphous / diamond-like carbon
    4. Magnetism and spintronics in carbon nanotubes
    5. Magnetism and spintronics in graphene
    6. Magnetism and spintronics in graphene-oxide
    7. Magnetism and spintronics in carbon nano-particle / fullerence
    8. Magnetism and spintronics in other carbon based composite materials
    9. Challenges and emerging direction of carbon-nanostructure materials in magnetism and spintronics

Description

Carbon-based nanomaterials are promising for spintronic applications because their weak spin-orbit (SO) coupling and hyperfine interaction in carbon atoms entail exceptionally long spin diffusion lengths (~100μm) in carbon nanotubes and graphene. The exceptional electronic and transport features of carbon nanomaterials could be exploited to build multifunctional spintronic devices. However, a large spin diffusion length comes at the price of small SO coupling, which limits the possibility of manipulating electrons via an external applied field.

Magnetism and Spintronics in Carbon and Carbon-Nanostructured Materials offers coverage of electronic structure, magnetic properties and their spin injection, and transport properties of DLC, graphene, graphene oxide, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, and their different composite materials.

This book is a valuable resource for doing research work those working with  carbon and carbon-related nanostructured materials for electronic and magnetic devices.

Key Features

  • Assesses the relative utility of a variety of carbon-based nanomaterials for spintronics applications
  • Analyses the specific properties that make carbon and carbon nanostructured materials optimal for spintronics and magnetic applications
  • Discusses the major challenges to using carbon nanostructured materials as magnetic agents on a mass scale

Readership

Materials Scientists and Materials Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128176801

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Sekhar Ray Author

Sekhar Chandra Ray is Professor of Physics at the University of South Africa, specializing in Experimental Condensed Matter Physics.

His research focuses on carbon nanostructure materials on bio-imaging processes and photovoltaic materials. He has published 78 peer-reviewed research articles, with more than 1100 citations in internationally recognised journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physics, University of South Africa

