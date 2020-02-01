Carbon-based nanomaterials are promising for spintronic applications because their weak spin-orbit (SO) coupling and hyperfine interaction in carbon atoms entail exceptionally long spin diffusion lengths (~100μm) in carbon nanotubes and graphene. The exceptional electronic and transport features of carbon nanomaterials could be exploited to build multifunctional spintronic devices. However, a large spin diffusion length comes at the price of small SO coupling, which limits the possibility of manipulating electrons via an external applied field.

Magnetism and Spintronics in Carbon and Carbon-Nanostructured Materials offers coverage of electronic structure, magnetic properties and their spin injection, and transport properties of DLC, graphene, graphene oxide, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, and their different composite materials.

This book is a valuable resource for doing research work those working with carbon and carbon-related nanostructured materials for electronic and magnetic devices.