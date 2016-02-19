Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynecology focuses on the potential of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as a major imaging modality in the management of malignant diseases in the pelvis. This text is organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters that provide images obtained by MRI in obstetrics and gynecology. Part one deals with the distinctive features of the normal uterus and vagina and those with carcinoma. It also presents the images of the benign disease and carcinomous ovary. Part 2 considers images of the maternal anatomy, placenta, fetus, and the gestational trophoblastic neoplasia. This book is of great value to obstetricians, gynecologists, and MRI technicians.