Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750613217, 9781483281261

Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

1st Edition

Authors: Martin C. Powell Brian S. Worthington E. Malcolm Symonds
eBook ISBN: 9781483281261
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th May 1994
Page Count: 144
Description

Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynecology focuses on the potential of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as a major imaging modality in the management of malignant diseases in the pelvis. This text is organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters that provide images obtained by MRI in obstetrics and gynecology. Part one deals with the distinctive features of the normal uterus and vagina and those with carcinoma. It also presents the images of the benign disease and carcinomous ovary. Part 2 considers images of the maternal anatomy, placenta, fetus, and the gestational trophoblastic neoplasia. This book is of great value to obstetricians, gynecologists, and MRI technicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1 Introduction

2 Principles of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3 Safety Considerations

Appendix: I Abstract from the Recommended Guidelines for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Part I: Gynecology

4 The Normal Uterus and Vagina

5 Carcinoma of the Uterine Body

6 Carcinoma of the Cervix

7 Benign Disease of the Ovary

8 Carcinoma of the Ovary

Part II: Obstetrics

9 The Maternal Anatomy and the Placenta

10 Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia

11 The Fetus

References

Appendix II: Technique for Imaging the Female Pelvis

Index

About the Author

Martin C. Powell

Brian S. Worthington

E. Malcolm Symonds

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus in Obstrics and Gynaecology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK

