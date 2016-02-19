Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
1st Edition
Description
Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics and Gynecology focuses on the potential of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as a major imaging modality in the management of malignant diseases in the pelvis. This text is organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters that provide images obtained by MRI in obstetrics and gynecology. Part one deals with the distinctive features of the normal uterus and vagina and those with carcinoma. It also presents the images of the benign disease and carcinomous ovary. Part 2 considers images of the maternal anatomy, placenta, fetus, and the gestational trophoblastic neoplasia. This book is of great value to obstetricians, gynecologists, and MRI technicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Principles of Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3 Safety Considerations
Appendix: I Abstract from the Recommended Guidelines for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Part I: Gynecology
4 The Normal Uterus and Vagina
5 Carcinoma of the Uterine Body
6 Carcinoma of the Cervix
7 Benign Disease of the Ovary
8 Carcinoma of the Ovary
Part II: Obstetrics
9 The Maternal Anatomy and the Placenta
10 Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia
11 The Fetus
References
Appendix II: Technique for Imaging the Female Pelvis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 10th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281261
About the Author
Martin C. Powell
Brian S. Worthington
E. Malcolm Symonds
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus in Obstrics and Gynaecology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK