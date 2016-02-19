Magnetic Properties of Fine Particles

Foreword. Relaxation Processes. Relaxation processes in small particles (A. Aharoni). Theoretical point of view on relaxation in small particles (A.M. Afanas'ev). Relaxation rate of fine magnetic particles (L. Bessais et al.). Static and dynamic study of fine particles by neutron scattering (M. Hennion et al.) Preparation and Characterization. Preparation of fine particles (G.C. Hadjipanayis et al.). Sputtering at high pressures to produce molybdenum particles (A.S. Edelstein et al.) Thermodynamic stability of nano-crystalline materials (H.-J. Fecht). Amorphous alloy particles (S. Linderoth). Nanocrystalline materials - Structure and properties (T. Haubold). XPS studies of Fe/Ai2O3 and Fe82B18/Ai2O3 small particle systems (E. Paparazzo). Small angle neutron scattering from nanometer grain sized materials (J.E. Epperson, R.W. Siegel). Magnetic Properties: Theory and Experiments. Remanence curves of fine particle systems I: Experimental studies (K. O'Grady, R.W. Chantrell). Remanence curves of fine particle systems II: Theoretical studies of interactions (R.W. Chantrell, K. O'Grady). Properties of magnetically interacting small particles (J.L. Dormann). Mössbauer studies of isolated and interacting ultrafine mangetic particles (S. Mørup). Comparison between fine particles and spin-glass properties (D. Fiorani). The peak in TRM of a fine particle system (M. El-Hilo, K. O'Grady and R.W. Chantrell). Measurement of the A.C. susceptibility of small particles (P.C. Fannin). Magnetocaloric effect in fine magnetic particle systems (R.D. Shull et al). On a series of nanoparticles of iron epitaxed on A12O3: A new field, temperature and concentration (of Fe) scaling plot of the magnetization curves (B. Barbara et al.). Surface Properties. Surface properties of small particles (A.H. Morrish). Magnetism and surface effects in small Fe particles (C. Djega-Mariadassou, J.L. Dormann). Interactions between charged particles (E. Tronc, J.P. Jolivet). Polarized neutron reflection measurements on fine particles (R. Felici, D. Fiorani and J.L. Dormann). Quantum Tunneling. Quantum tunneling of magnetization (L. Gunther). Observation of quantum tunneling of the magnetization vector in small particles with or without domain walls - Part 1. (L. Tejada et al.). Observation of quantum tunnelling of the magnetization vector in small particles with or without domain walls - Part 2. (B. Barbara et al.). Optical and Magnetooptical Properties. Optical properties of granular compounds (J. Lafait). Magneto-optics on fine particles (F. Lucari et al.). Magnetic Fluids. Magnetic fluids (ferrofluids) (S.W. Charles). Magnetic particles in a liquid medium (P.C. Scholten). Probing fine magnetic particles with neutron scattering (R. Pynn). Small angle neutron scattering and neutron depolarization by magnetic small particles (M.Th. Rekveldt). Applications. Fine particles in magnetic recording media (A.E. Berkowitz et al.). &agr;-Fe particles for magnetic recording (G. Bottoni et al.). Some aspects of the properties of fine particles in geomagnetism (A. Stephenson). Magnetic properties of fine-grained minerals (E. Murad). Small particles in catalysts, catalysis and surface chemistry (J.W. Niemantsverdriet). Surface properties of heterogeneous magnetic particles by physisorption (P.L. Cavallotti et al.). Iron clusters in zeolites (V. Schünemann et al.). The role of small particles in the study of archaeological ceramics (U. Wagner et al.). Magnetic fine particles in biological systems (D.P.E. Dickson, R.B. Frankel). Theory of the anomalous Mössbauer fraction of ferritin (M-E.Y. Mohie-Eldin and L. Gunther). Effect of crystallization on the electrical resistivity of amorphous Ge73.5Cu1Nb3Si13.5B9 ribbons (P. Allia et al.). A Mössbauer study of the superparamagnetic properties of reconstituted E. coli BFR (C. Hawkins, J.M. Williams). A.C. susceptibility of hard magnetic materials: Effects of particulate inclusions? (F.J. Lázaro et al.). Author Index.